Provincetown, MA

We need to bring civility back to science and the COVID debate

By Shira Doron
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIT HAS BEEN a year since we learned the news of an outbreak of breakthrough COVID-19 infections in vaccinated individuals who attended Fourth of July festivities in Provincetown. For me as a physician and health care epidemiologist, that date marks a turning point in the pandemic. The first year...

psychologytoday.com

How the Covid Pandemic Changed Our Body Language

Social distancing and less physical contact may lead to altering our normal nonverbal communication patterns. The wearing of surgical masks has obscured important nonverbal cues of facial expressions. The tendency to avoid contact with others means greater personal space and less touching. As the Covid-19 pandemic continues on year after...
The Associated Press

Biden holds off — for now — on climate emergency declaration

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will travel to Massachusetts on Wednesday to promote his efforts to combat climate change but will stop short of issuing an emergency declaration that would unlock federal resources to deal with the issue, according to a person familiar with the president’s plans. Biden has been under pressure to issue an emergency declaration after Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., pulled out of negotiations over climate legislation. During his visit to Somerset, Mass., Biden could announce other steps on climate change but the White House has not released details. The president has been trying to signal to Democratic voters that he’s aggressively tackling global warming at a time when some of his supporters have despaired about the lack of progress. He has pledged to push forward on his own in the absence of congressional action. The person familiar with Biden’s intention to hold off on making an emergency declaration spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the plans publicly. It was not clear whether an emergency declaration remains under consideration.
BET

New Study Shows How Black Couples Are Impacted By Racism

A study from Cornell research reveals how everyday racism impacts Black couples. The study found when their significant other was “angered or saddened by an incident of routine racism,” the relationship suffered. The participants included nearly 100 Black couples from the Chicago area who completed online surveys about their daily experience for 21 consecutive evenings. On average, those surveyed were 36 years old and had been in their relationship for approximately seven years.
psychologytoday.com

How to Manage Conflict and Promote Harmony

When dealing with conflict, paying attention to the process is as important as paying attention to the outcome. For conflict resolution to succeed, the parties must respect each other's dignity at all times. To prevent conflict and lessen its frequency, it's important to invest caring capital in the relationship. The...
psychologytoday.com

Cognitive Perspective of Political Behavior

Political cognition aims to understand the cognitive mechanisms of individuals, such as decision-making and biases, within a political context. As politics involves human participation at a mass level, it is essential to focus on these cognitive mechanisms. Cognitive biases often affect political decisions in various ways, such as rejecting information...
psychologytoday.com

How to Get Past the People Who Always Stand in Your Way

Occasionally there are people who try to block someone's every move, making it hard for them to fulfill their goals. New research on cooperative behavior suggests how emotions affect people's decisions to do what's best for the group. Showing that someone can't be defeated by those who oppose them can...
Medical News Today

Why do some mistrust science, and what can scientists do about it?

Researchers investigated the reasons behind why some people overlook scientific evidence when forming opinions. They highlighted four underlying principles, alongside ways to overcome them. They concluded that “scientists should be poised to empathize” with the people they try to reach to best communicate their ideas. A poll from...
psychologytoday.com

Does Religion Act in Any Psychologically Special Ways?

Many lay people feel religion is unique and special. Scholars are divided. Some feel religion is special, and others feel it is mundane. In a new study, researchers consider religion's specialness in terms of definitions and effects. If I asked you where your most important values come from or what...
