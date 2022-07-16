ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin County, TX

Child Abduction Emergency issued for Austin, Brazoria, Brazos, Burleson, Chambers, Colorado by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-16 14:59:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-16 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Austin; Brazoria; Brazos; Burleson; Chambers; Colorado; Fort Bend; Galveston; Grimes; Harris; Houston; Jackson; Liberty; Madison; Matagorda; Montgomery; Polk; San Jacinto;...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Wildfire burns homes around lake in Texas amid high heat

A wildfire has burned at least five homes and resulted in about 300 homes being evacuated around a lake in north Texas amid sweltering temperatures and dry conditions, authorities said. Many of the residents returned home Tuesday, but the area remained under a voluntary evacuation notice, the Texas A&M Forest Service said. The fire at Possum Kingdom Lake about 70 miles (113 kilometers) west of Fort Worth, which began Monday afternoon, had burned about 500 acres (202 hectares) and was 10% contained Tuesday, forest service spokesman Adam Turner said. Firefighting crews were working around the clock, focusing on protecting threatened homes in resort subdivisions along the lake’s western shore, the forest service said. Meanwhile, the biggest active Texas wildfire is the Chalk Mountain Fire about 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth. Eight structures are known to have been lost to its flames, but it was not clear how many of those were residences or businesses, state forest service spokeswoman Mary Leathers said.
TEXAS STATE
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Alfalfa, Blaine, Caddo, Canadian, Garfield, Grant, Greer by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Major; Noble EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ALFALFA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Air Quality Alert issued for Canadian, Cleveland, Grady, Lincoln, Logan, McClain, Oklahoma by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; Lincoln; Logan; McClain; Oklahoma; Pottawatomie AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY The following statement was issued by the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality until 9 PM CDT this evening, as well as from 7 AM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. An Air Quality Alert for Ozone has been issued for Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20...for the Oklahoma City Metropolitan area due to expected high concentrations of ozone. Persons with existing heart or respiratory ailments should reduce physical exertion and outdoor activity. The general public is encouraged to help alleviate the problem by reducing vehicle miles traveled by riding the bus...carpooling...or avoiding unnecessary trips. The public is also asked to avoid refueling during the morning and early afternoon hours...and to avoid the use of two cycle engines such as lawn mowers motorcycles...weed trimmers...and outboard engines. It is also advised to limit outdoor burning. For hourly updates on concentrations and possible health warnings, telephone the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality at 405-702-4100. For more information on health effects, call the American Lung Association of Oklahoma at 405-748-4674
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cleveland, Comanche, Cotton, Grady, McClain, Pottawatomie by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Cleveland; Comanche; Cotton; Grady; McClain; Pottawatomie EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Comanche and Cotton Counties. In Texas, Wichita and Archer Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Waller County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Matagorda County, TX
San Jacinto County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Madison County, TX
Brazos County, TX
Crime & Safety
Houston County, TX
Crime & Safety
Montgomery County, TX
Crime & Safety
Jackson County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Burleson County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Montgomery County, TX
County
Trinity County, TX
City
Corinth, TX
City
Washington, TX
Brazoria County, TX
Crime & Safety
Madison County, TX
Crime & Safety
Matagorda County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Galveston County, TX
City
Montgomery, TX
County
Wharton County, TX
Austin County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Colorado County, TX
County
Jackson County, TX
County
Walker County, TX
City
Burleson, TX
County
Chambers County, TX
County
Washington County, TX
Grimes County, TX
Crime & Safety
Burleson County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Houston, TX
County
Houston County, TX
County
Waller County, TX
County
Grimes County, TX
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Chambers County, TX
Crime & Safety
Washington County, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
County
Harris County, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
San Jacinto County, TX
City
Waller, TX
County
Polk County, TX
County
Brazos County, TX
City
Galveston, TX
State
Washington State
City
Brazoria, TX
Polk County, TX
Crime & Safety
Trinity County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Austin County, TX
Galveston County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Brazoria County, TX
Liberty County, TX
Crime & Safety
Wharton County, TX
Crime & Safety
Walker County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Liberty County, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Payne, Tillman by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lincoln; Logan; Oklahoma; Payne; Tillman EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Logan, Payne, Oklahoma, Lincoln and Tillman Counties. In Texas, Wilbarger and Baylor Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Garvin; Hughes; Jefferson; Johnston; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc; Seminole; Stephens EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Foard, Hardeman, Knox by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FOARD COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Archer, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Archer; Wichita EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Comanche and Cotton Counties. In Texas, Wichita and Archer Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baylor, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baylor; Wilbarger EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Logan, Payne, Oklahoma, Lincoln and Tillman Counties. In Texas, Wilbarger and Baylor Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Anderson, Knox, Loudon, Roane by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-18 13:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Anderson; Knox; Loudon; Roane The National Weather Service in Morristown has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Loudon County in east Tennessee Southeastern Anderson County in east Tennessee Central Knox County in east Tennessee East central Roane County in east Tennessee * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oak Ridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Knoxville, Oak Ridge, Clinton, Lenoir City, Farragut, Halls, Bearden, Powell and Karns. This includes the following highways Interstate 40 in Tennessee between mile markers 362 and 396. Interstate 75 in Tennessee between mile markers 79 and 120. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy