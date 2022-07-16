Flood Warning issued for Baltimore, Baltimore City by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 18:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Spartanburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD...NORTHERN SPARTANBURG AND NORTHWESTERN CHEROKEE COUNTIES At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles north of Spartanburg, or near Boiling Springs SC, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Boiling Springs SC, Cowpens, Wellford, Inman, Mayo, Chesnee, Cowpens National Battlefield, Lake Bowen, USC Upstate and Thicketty. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
