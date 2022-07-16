ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ISU to offer professional selling masterclass to the public

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - The Walter P. Brown Center for Sales Excellence in Idaho State University's College of Business has partnered with ISU Continuing Education and Workforce Training to offer a professional selling masterclass to the public.

Previously, this course was taught exclusively to students enrolled in ISU’s College of Business. Dr. Shane Hunt, Dean of ISU’s College of Business and Michael C. Ruettgers Professor of Marketing, and three ISU College of Business instructors, John Nye, Don Zebe, and Kent Malinowski saw an opportunity to bring the course to industry leaders, entrepreneurs, sales associates/managers, and anyone interested in adding additional sales tactics to their current skill base.

The Walter P. Brown Center for Sales Excellence instructors are on a mission to create a dent in the selling universe by cultivating a culture of trust. Offering this class to industry was an opportunity to do just that.

“I believe customers deserve an amazing buying experience. However, most customers resist interacting with salespeople. Our mission is to change this and elevate salespeople to the role of trusted advisor; so they are welcomed into any living room or boardroom,” Malinowski said. “Whether they’re selling hardware, firmware, software, haircare, or health care, from advertising to mergers and acquisitions, this course has something for everyone.”

The seven-part Professional Selling Masterclass will begin in the fall. Coursework is broken up into an introductory Zoom session, followed by an in-person two-day boot camp and five half-day clinics. The masterclass begins in early September and runs until the first week of December. Flex scheduling will allow attendees to attend sessions over a variety of dates.

Attendees will gain a skill set that includes utilizing tactics to gain trust, deliver engaging presentations, establish a climate of collaboration, negotiating skills, and more. Group and early-bird rates are available.

For more information please contact ISU’s Continuing Education and Workforce Training at 208-282-3372 or visit cetrain.isu.edu/masterclass.

