Oklahoma and Texas' athletic directors said the programs plan to stay in the Big 12 until the 2025 exit date amid talk that the schools could bolt sooner to the SEC. "Look, I know people are asking a lot of those questions, and it's fair," Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione said Monday, according to ESPN's Dave Wilson. "There's a lot changing around us. If that facilitates a conversation that needs to take place about an earlier departure, then it does."

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO