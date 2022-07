Giancarlo Stanton and Byron Buxton hit back-to-back home runs in the fourth inning off Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin to give the American League a 3-2 victory over the National League in the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Tuesday evening at Dodger Stadium. Stanton, the New York Yankees outfielder who graduated...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 46 MINUTES AGO