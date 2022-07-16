ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Second emergency Cobra meeting held as 40C heat looms and millions urged to work from home

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uGdO_0giAPd7900

Millions have been urged to work from home during the peak of the heatwave next week as temperatures hit up to 40C.

The extreme heat, which is set to peak early next week with record-breaking temperatures, prompted the Met Office to issue a red “danger to life” warning.

Transport for London (TfL) is advising passengers to only travel for “essential journeys”.

Forecasters say there is an 80 per cent chance on Tuesday of the mercury topping the UK’s record temperature of 38.7C (101.7F) set in Cambridge in 2019.

After chairing the second emergency Cobra meeting on the heatwave, cabinet office minister Kit Malthouse told the BBC: “Obviously the transport providers are messaging people that they should only travel if they really need to on Monday and Tuesday.

“Services are going to be significantly affected. The heat will affect rails, for example, so the trains have to run slower. There may be fewer services. People need to be on their guard for disruption.

“If they don’t have to travel, this may be a moment to work from home.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i2Ujb_0giAPd7900

It comes after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a level four heat-health alert for the first time ever – which carries the warning fit and healthy people could fall ill and even die from the heat.

The threshold is reached when a heatwave is “so severe” or “prolonged” that its impacts extend beyond the health sector – which has faced intense pressure due to soaring temperatures .

Dr Claire Bronze, 38, who is an A&E consultant in London, said the extreme weather has been a “nightmare”, adding that she is worried about the effect the hot weather will have on patients and staff.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14pImi_0giAPd7900

“A lot of hospital buildings are very old, particularly in London, and many don’t have air conditioning and windows that don’t open – so they are extremely hot,” Dr Bronze said.

“Some staff still have to wear PPE – so plastic gowns, masks, gloves – on top of their normal uniform which, as you can imagine, means people are quickly going to get very hot and dehydrated.

“Staff are struggling to go for breaks because it’s so busy, then to add to that across the NHS we’ve got so many staff members off sick with Covid at the moment too.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05zAJM_0giAPd7900

While the UK sizzles in the heat, countries across Europe have been suffering devastating wildfires as tens of thousands of acres have been destroyed.

Police forces across the UK have issued a warning after a series of wildfires on moorland near Manchester, which officers now believe were started deliberately.

The blaze began last weekend and swept across part of Saddleworth Moor near a car park close to the Dovestone Reservoir.

Following the fire, police have warned the public against having a barbeque or campfire in the countryside, or from starting a fire deliberately.

Comments / 1

Related
CNN

A hypothetical weather forecast for 2050 is coming true next week

(CNN) — Two years ago, forecasters in the UK conducted an interesting thought experiment: What will our forecasts look like in 2050?. The climate crisis is pushing weather to the extreme all over the world, and temperatures in the northern latitudes have been particularly sensitive to these changes. So meteorologists at the UK Met Office -- the official weather forecast agency for the UK -- dove in to the super long-range climate models in the summer of 2020 to see what kind of temperatures they'd be forecasting in about three decades.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kit Malthouse
The Independent

Amber warning for extreme heat issued as temperatures set to soar into 30s

An amber weather warning for extreme heat has been issued across a large part of the UK ahead of further soaring temperatures this week.The Met Office has said the warning is in place from midnight on Sunday to 11.59pm, when temperatures are predicted to soar into the 30s.The forecaster added that it could be extended to Monday next week.⚠️⚠️Amber Weather Warning issued⚠️⚠️This rare Extreme Heat warning covers much of England and parts of Wales 📈Exceptionally high temperatures are possible from Sunday, lasting into early next week #heatwave 🌡️Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Ahe0nxK4aU— Met Office (@metoffice) July 11, 2022It...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Mail

Trainee easyJet pilot, 21, died after she was bitten by a mosquito on her forehead and developed an infection which spread to her brain, inquest hears

A trainee commercial airline pilot died after she was bitten by a mosquito and developed an infection which spread to her brain, an inquest heard. Oriana Pepper, 21, of Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk, had passed her theory exams on the easyJet programme in Oxford with flying colours and had gone to Belgium for her instrument ratings.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobra#Europe#Air Conditioning#Mercury#Work From Home#The Met Office#Tem
Daily Mail

Massive sinkhole swallows home just days after it survived a devastating flood as incredible aerial pictures show the huge crater now left behind

An Australian farm house has been destroyed after extensive flooding and wild weather merged to form a massive sinkhole. The picturesque cottage in Richmond Lowlands, north west of Sydney, crumbled into an enormous crater on Monday following heavy rain and flooding along the Hawkesbury River. The sinkhole stretches from the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Blind psychic Baba Vanga, who previously predicted 9/11, claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year - as people in Europe are told to save water

A blind psychic who correctly predicted the 9/11 attacks claimed cities would face water shortages from droughts this year. Known as the Nostradamus of the Balkans, Baba Vanga, who died 25 years ago in 1996 aged 84, reportedly warned that large cities would face draught due to rising temperatures. The...
PORTUGAL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
BBC
PopCrush

Passengers Horrified After Airplane Completes Majority of 14-Hour Flight With Large Hole in Plane

Emirates plane passengers were shocked to discover that their plane had a large hole in it for the majority of their 14-hour flight. On Friday (July 1), the A360 plane took off from Dubai and landed safely at Brisbane International Airport at 10:45 PM despite a malfunction that caused a hole to form. Passengers heard a loud banging noise approximately 45 minutes after the plane departed and were unaware of what was actually happening to the aircraft.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
International Business Times

16, Including Schoolchildren, Dead As Bus Plunges Into Deep Gorge

Sixteen people, including schoolchildren, have died after a bus rolled off a cliff and fell into a deep gorge in India. At least 40 passengers were aboard the bus during the incident, which took place in the north Indian state of Himachal Pradesh Monday, FirstPost reported. The death toll may...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

The Independent

751K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy