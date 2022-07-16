ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deming, NM

Deming lifeguard drowning under investigation

By Scott Brown
 3 days ago

DEMING, N.M. (KRQE) – Deming police are investigating what led to the drowning of a city lifeguard. They say the lifeguard drowned Friday at the City of Deming Sam Baca Aquatic Center.

A Deming police press release says the Deming Fire Department, police, and the Luna County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene and arrived within three minutes of getting the call. The lifeguard was taken to the Mimbres Memorial Hospital ER where they were later pronounced dead.

The identity of the lifeguard is unknown at this time as the investigation is ongoing.

