ST. PETERSBURG — The Rays are set to play their final game before the All-Star break and will have right-hander Pete Fairbanks in the bullpen for the first time this season. Fairbanks, out since a lat strain in spring training, was activated this morning. To make room on the 26-man active roster, lefty Jalen Beeks was placed on the injured list due to right lower leg tightness, a similar issue that earlier sidelined lefty Jeffrey Springs.

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO