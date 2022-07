LOS ANGELES – Lamont Roach Jr.’s journey toward another 130-pound title fight took another positive turn Saturday night. The Washington, D.C. native out-boxed Angel Rodriguez in their 12-round WBA elimination match to remain in contention for a second shot at a world title on the Ryan Garcia-Javier Fortuna undercard at Crypto.com Arena. Roach hurt Rodriguez in the fifth round of an otherwise uneventful fight and decisively defeated him on the scorecards of judges Raul Caiz Sr. (116-112), Pat Russell (116-112) and Zachary Young (117-111).

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO