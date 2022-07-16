Firefighters extinguish 2-alarm blaze in West Long Beach

Firefighters extinguished a second-alarm blaze Saturday morning that broke out at a one-story commercial building in West Long Beach.

Officials say the fire broke out sometime around 11 a.m. in the 1500 block of Cowles Avenue, an industrial area with several commercial buildings. When fire crews arrived, they witnessed heavy flames coming from the back of a one-story commercial building and one of its garage areas, prompting the second-alarm response, Long Beach Fire Cpt. Jack Crabtree said.

Though the fire was knocked down within about 10 minutes of fire crews arriving on scene, the flames damaged nearby power lines resulting in Edison also responding to the scene, Crabtree said. No injuries were reported.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.

