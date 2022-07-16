ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

U.S. Postal Service Honors Mariachi, the Traditional Music of Mexico

By United States Postal Service
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S0K5G_0giAOThc00

ALBUQUERQUE, NM — Today, the U.S. Postal Service celebrated the sounds of mariachi, the traditional music of Mexico that has become widely popular in the United States, with a first-day-of-issue ceremony unveiling a pane of 20 Mariachi Forever stamps at the 30th Annual Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque.

News of the Mariachi stamps is being shared with the hashtag #MariachiStamps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gFDYe_0giAOThc00
Credit: U.S. Postal Service

“The Postal Service is proud to unveil these new Mariachi stamps to celebrate the exuberant sounds of this music that is an integral part of Mexican American culture and has fans around the world,” said Peter Pastre, the Postal Service’s government relations and public policy vice president, who served as the stamp ceremony’s dedicating official.

“Today, the sound of mariachi is in the air, with singers infusing the music with tales of life and love and vibrant dancing as this celebration will continue with these 18 million postage stamps that are now on sale at Post Offices across America,” he said.

Other participants at the stamp ceremony were Monica Trujillo, the Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque’s educational and artistic conference director; Brian O’Connell, chief financial officer and operating officer of Atrisco Cos.; and Amelia Garcia, assistant principal of Ysleta High School in El Paso, Texas.

Rafael López designed the stamps and created the art. Derry Noyes served as art director.

Each of the five new stamps in the pane of 20 features a musician, dressed in the traditional outfit of mariachi performers, playing one of five iconic mariachi instruments: guitar, guitarrón, vihuela, violin, and trumpet. The geometric shapes in the background of each stamp are a nod to Mexican villages, where mariachi music originated.

“It is our honor and pleasure to have Mariachi Spectacular de Albuquerque’s 30th Annual mariachi conference selected to partner with the U.S. Postal Service to launch this exquisite Mariachi Forever Stamp collection,” said Monica Trujillo. “Through our music and the special memories evoked by these skillfully rendered works of art, we hope that each and every person that comes across these stamps can experience some of the magic that we get to experience with every note, lyric, and nuance that is mariachi.”

“Mariachi” refers to several things: to the music itself, to an individual musician or an ensemble of musicians, and, when used as an adjective, to anything identified with the music — be it dance or costume or culture. The first known written reference to the word “mariachi” was made in the 1850s, but the music’s roots stretch back long before.

“Growing up, I remember nostalgic weekends listening to the uniquely Mexican sound of mariachi music in Plaza Garibaldi in Mexico City,” said stamp artist Rafael López. “Mariachi music is an emblem of Mexican cultural heritage with roots in the United States and followers around the globe. I’m excited and honored to share the vibrant spirit of this music with these stamps.”

Though mariachi’s exact origins are obscure, it appears to have begun in western Mexico, where itinerant musicians made their living traveling from village to village and visiting ranches in the countryside to perform. The music of early mariachi included folk traditions from Spain, Mexico, and Africa that melded to create a new indigenous musical form, the son. The sones developed in various regional styles, including the son jalisciense from Jalisco; the son huasteco, from northeastern Mexico; and the son jarocho or veracruzano, from the region around the Gulf port of Veracruz. The most well-known example of the son jarocho is the song “La Bamba.”

Beginning in the 1930s, mariachi music reached a new, wider audience as it was embraced by urban radio stations and used on soundtracks by Mexican filmmakers. It soon became one of the most popular musical genres in Latin America.

Mariachi bands traditionally used the round-backed guitar called the vihuela, which gives the mariachi music its rhythmic vitality; the guitarrón, a bass guitar; and the Mexican folk harp, the arpa. By the 1940s and 1950s, the modern urban mariachi sound emerged with expanded instrumentation, including violins and trumpets. Today, ensembles continue to broaden the use of instruments, with some groups adding six to eight violins, two to four trumpets, an accordion, and the arpa, which had fallen out of use but has made a comeback among professional groups. This combination of instruments creates a piece of unique, exuberant, expressive music.

While mariachi music had been in the United States for many years, by the 1960s, American churches, schools, and universities began to develop and sponsor mariachi programs that produced new generations of musicians and enthusiasts. Immigrants to various parts of the United States created vibrant regional mariachi cultures that widened the appeal of this traditional music to new audiences. In addition, the American mariachi movement is being disseminated by first-, second-, and third-generation Mexican Americans as a way of expressing ethnic pride and of staying connected to their heritage.

Mariachi musicians are immediately recognizable in their traditional costumes: traje de charro or charro suit. An adaptation of a Spanish horseman’s riding outfit consists of fitted trousers adorned with silver buttons for men and full-length skirts for women, a short jacket, an embroidered belt, a wide bow tie, and a wide-brimmed hat. Though black with silver embellishments is traditional, today, mariachi wear costumes in many colors.

A beloved aspect of mariachi culture is dance, which is music meant to get audiences moving. Each of the son’s regional variations has its traditional dance style. While mariachi fans favor several dance styles, the most well-known folk dance is the Jarabe Tapatío — the Mexican Hat Dance. Highly stylized with traditional steps and movements, it is the national folkloric dance of Mexico. This dance made its way from Mexico to the United States, popularly celebrated at festivals, public performances, and dance competitions. Enjoyed around the world, mariachi has reached a global audience through recordings, films, live concerts, and television programs.

Recognizing the importance and widespread appeal of mariachi music and culture, UNESCO added them to its Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity list in 2011.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New Mexico In-Depth

Eight years after murders, Native people still outsized share of Albuquerque homelessStatewide, unhoused Native people appear to be dying more frequently and at younger ages than any other group.

Stephanie Plummer remembers her brother Kee Thompson as an exceedingly kind person, quiet at first but talkative and outgoing once he got to know people. “If there was someone who was struggling and needed the shirt off his back, he would give it to them,” Plummer said during an interview with New Mexico In Depth.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Source New Mexico

The two people behind the election denial movement in New Mexico

David Clements said it’s time to start the executions. Speaking to a crowd of dozens at the Gospel Light Baptist Church in Rio Rancho, Clements and his wife Erin outlined their theories that the 2020 election was stolen and told the crowd that massive voter fraud is a pervasive problem in New Mexico’s election system today. Then David Clements told the crowd what he thinks should be done to fix it.
SANDOVAL COUNTY, NM
Fast Company

Meet the Latina voting activist who will soon be on the U.S. quarter

Adelina “Nina” Otero-Warren was an activist who fought for women’s voting rights during the 20th century. She was the first Latina to run for Congress and the first Latina superintendent of the Santa Fe public schools. She is one of several women whose images are being featured on the U.S. quarter in 2022. The quarter in her honor is set to be released on August 15.
SANTA FE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Several small fires contained in northern New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is reminding people that fire season is not over yet. They say monsoon storms sparked several small fires, including one on the east side of the Atalaya Mountains, east of Santa Fe. Two engines, Santa Fe hotshots, and a helicopter were dispatched to the five-and-a-half acre fire. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: BCSO helicopter crash, Fight leads to kidnapping, Hot week, Summer burglaries, Boost to ABQ economy

Monday’s Top Stories Fabian Gonzales begins week two of trial in Victoria Martens killing Mathis moves on to TBT’s 33-point contest finals Where can I find fossils in New Mexico? Recovery from Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire continues 4 shot, 1 stabbed at Spanish nightclub Police: 3 people and gunman dead in Indiana mall shooting Monday’s […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Of Mexico#Us Postal Service#Traditional Music#The U S Postal Service#Mexican#American#The Postal Service#Post Offices#Atrisco Cos#Ysleta High School
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico July 15 – July 21

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from July 15 – July 21 around New Mexico. July 1 – Aug. 17 – Sunflower U-Pick at Big Jim Farms – Sunflower U-Pick will start July 1st and we will be open every day throughout the Summer and Fall. Big Jim Farms is open daily now until the end of October from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Located in the scenic valley of Los Ranchos de Albuquerque. No Pets. Bring sunscreen, a hat, & bottled water.
Government Technology

New Mexico Call Center at 64% Vacancy Rate Boosts Pay

(TNS) — Persistent staffing shortages at the Santa Fe Regional Emergency Communications Center, which have created job vacancy rates as high as 67 percent, have prompted officials to make big changes intended to keep employees in their jobs and to recruit new workers to fill critical positions. The overtaxed...
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Cities with least inventory in Santa Fe metro area

(STACKER) Housing has been in short supply for much of the last decade in the U.S. — though with interest rates rising and demand from buyers cooling quickly, that could change. Across the country, sellers are hesitant to bring list prices down despite their homes sitting on the market...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
News Break
Politics
Place
Mexico City
Deming Headlight

Recent phone scams are targeting PNM customers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – PNM is warning customers throughout New Mexico to be on the lookout for phone scams during the summer months. PNM is receiving reports that scammers are adding a false PNM caller ID name on their phone number to get you to answer, or they leave false call-back phone numbers so that when you return the call, you think you are calling PNM, duping you in thinking it is legitimate.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Los Alamos graduate makes USA history

LOS ALAMOS, N.M. (KRQE) – Los Alamos graduate Chase Ealy has had quite the summer. The former Hilltopper set a meet record in shot put at the USA Championships in June, and she became the first American woman to win a world title in the event on Saturday. Representing team USA at the meet in Eugene, […]
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

RR Police ask the community to pick up trash

The Rio Rancho Police department asked residents on July 15 on social media to clean up trash and stop littering. “The Rio Rancho Police Department asks for your participation in keeping the city clean. If you see trash please pick it up and throw it away,” the post said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Big Jim Farms holds “U-Pick” sunflower event

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Big Jim Farms celebrated their U-Pick Sunflowers event with the Albuquerque Hispano Chamber of Commerce Saturday. The farm, located in Los Ranchos, allows people to pick their own sunflowers. It’s a way to bring people together for a common cause while supporting a local business. “You pick, the whole mentality behind it […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Study: Typical home value in Corrales $646,537, Placitas is $622,121

– 1-year price change: +$111,213 (+20.8%) – 5-year price change: +$243,234 (+60.3%) – 1-year price change: +$93,297 (+17.6%) – 5-year price change: +$234,772 (+60.6%) – 1-year price change: +$65,155 (+25.9%) – 5-year price change: +$134,144 (+73.3%) Considering the escalation of home values, it would be pretty safe to say first-time...
CORRALES, NM
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy