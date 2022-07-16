Jacob deGrom to throw live BP Tuesday as Mets return draws closer

Jacob deGrom won’t have a chance to make another rehab start in the coming days due to the minor leagues having July 17-20 off to coincide with the All-Star break, but the Mets ace will still throw during that time.

Buck Showalter told reporters on Saturday that deGrom will throw live batting practice on Tuesday in Port St. Lucie in an effort to mimic what would have been his fourth rehab start as he continues to make his way back from a stress reaction in his right scapula that has kept him out for the entire season so far.

DeGrom has tossed 8.2 innings so far in his rehab assignment, consistently hitting triple digits on his fastball. Some reports have indicated that the righty could make his return to the Mets by the end of the month.

If deGrom followed that track, he could make one more real rehab start after his live BP on Tuesday, and his next time on a mound afterward could be in his season debut.

