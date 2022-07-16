ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers: Journeyman Starter Continues to Impress in LA

By Ryan Menzie
Dodgers Pitcher Tyler Anderson has been on a tear and is getting his respect from his peers

With the way the MLB is today, it's no easy feat to shut out a team. For Dodgers Pitcher Tyler Anderson , it was just another day in the office.

In Anderson's last three starts, he was given up just four earned runs and struck out 14 batters. The Dodgers collected wins in all three of his starts, with Anderson getting the winning decision in two of the contests.

Anderson's shutout against the Cardinals on Thursday has further given him strong recognition from his teammates and head coach Dave Roberts (quotes VIA OCR's Bill Plunkett )

“Tonight against a tough lineup I thought Tyler was really good. He’s had a tremendous first half. I’m really proud of him, the way he finished.”

Dodgers Catcher Will Smith ended the shutout night going 2-3 at bat while also securing one RBI. Another solid outing for Smith against the Cardinals, but he would also recognize the strong play from his lefty pitcher (quotes VIA OCR's Bill Plunkett)

“I thought he did a really good job. He was mixing really well with his pitches and also the timing in his delivery. He just executed pitches. … Just really kept them off balance.”

Anderson now sits at a 10-1 record on the season, good enough to be tied fourth overall and one win behind his All-Star teammate Tony Gonsolin , with a 2.96 ERA and 1.02 WHIP.

On Saturday morning, Anderson was rewarded for his fine season. MLB announced that Anderson has been added to the NL All-Star roster as a replacement for Giants pitcher Carlos Rodón.

The Dodgers remain red hot as they have won nine out of their last 10 games which included miraculous comebacks and strong pitching. If Anderson can keep up his level of play, the already feared Dodgers will continue to make a strong case heading into the playoffs.

