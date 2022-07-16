ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen girl shot during fight in Little Italy

By Matt Meyer
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago
A San Diego police SUV sits on Pacific Highway in Little Italy, where a 17-year-old girl was wounded during a fight on Saturday, July 16. (Photo: OnScene TV)

SAN DIEGO — A fight between two groups led to a 17-year-old girl getting shot in downtown San Diego early Saturday, police said.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Pacific Highway just south of Laurel Street in the Little Italy area, according to a San Diego police watch commander.

The 17-year-old victim was sitting in the back of a pickup truck at the time of the shooting, the watch commander said. She and a group of friends were returning to the nearby Motel 6.

As they headed down Pacific Highway, someone in a group of five people threw something at their truck from the sidewalk, the girl’s friends later told investigators.

The two groups argued until one of the people on the sidewalk pulled out a gun and started shooting at the vehicle, police said. One of the bullets hit the girl in the back, and her friends rushed her to the hospital.

She initially arrived at a medical center in La Mesa, but paramedics transferred the girl to Sharp Memorial for trauma care, officials said. Authorities deemed her injuries “serious but not life-threatening.”

While the information the watch commander provided was the best narrative available, investigators were looking into several inconsistencies in the group’s story, he told FOX 5.

As of Saturday morning, police had not arrested anyone in the case.

Authorities urged anyone with tips to call the San Diego Police Department’s non-emergency line, or report anonymously via San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

TheTIMWING
3d ago

She was shot in Little Italy on Pacific Highway, so the genius group that she was hanging out with, decided it would be a really good idea to take her to La Mesa! There is so much more to the story.

Carrie Jordan
3d ago

In other words they went back for confrontation instead of calling authorities.

