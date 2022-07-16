ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

How gas prices have changed in Tampa in the last week

By Stacker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago
(STACKER) — The national average price of regular gasoline is now $4.57 per gallon, down more than 40 cents from one month ago, according to AAA data published Friday. Prices have been falling steadily for the past 30 days following a decline in crude oil prices. White House officials told reporters on July 12 that retail prices could drop by 50 cents per gallon over the next several weeks.

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of July 15. State gas tax data is from World Population Review. Connecticut and New York have temporarily suspended gas taxes to help consumers while the cost of gas has increased.

Tampa by the numbers

– Gas current price: $4.27

— Florida average: $4.32

— Florida gas tax: $0.34 per gallon (#13 highest among all states)

– Week change: -$0.14 (-3.1%)

– Year change: +$1.30 (+43.8%)

– Historical expensive gas price: $4.90 (6/13/22)

– Diesel current price: $5.45

– Week change: -$0.08 (-1.4%)

– Year change: +$2.35 (+75.7%)

– Historical expensive diesel price: $5.70 (6/14/22)

Metros with the most expensive gas

#1. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA: $6.18

#2. Napa, CA: $6.15

#3. Bakersfield, CA: $6.12

Metros with the least expensive gas

#1. Laredo, TX: $3.75

#2. Warner Robins, GA: $3.77

#3. Albany, GA: $3.80

States with the highest gas tax per gallon

#1. Pennsylvania: $0.59

#2. California: $0.53

#3. Washington: $0.52

States with the lowest gas tax per gallon

#1. Alaska: $0.0895

#2. Hawaii: $0.16

#3. Virginia: $0.162

Comments / 0

 

