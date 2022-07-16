ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, KS

Abilene's Golding graduates from Austin Peay State University

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn - Austin Peay State University has announced that...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Michael Beasley to join K-State TBT team

MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- Michael Beasley is joining K-State’s team for The Basketball Tournament coming up in Wichita, according to the team’s social media. The alumni basketball tournament takes place all over the country, with K-State’s group ‘Purple and Black’ playing in the Wichita regional July 22-27.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

K-State’s Vaughn named to Maxwell Award watch list

MANHATTAN – Kansas State junior running back Deuce Vaughn was one of 85 players in the nation and eight from the Big 12 to earn a nod on the watch list for the 86th Maxwell Award presented annually to the outstanding player in college football, the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday.
MANHATTAN, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commencement Ceremony#Tenn#Clarksville#Education#College
Salina Post

Auditions for 2022-23 Salina Symphony season set for Aug. 8-9

The Salina Symphony has announced audition times and dates for the upcoming performance season. This will be the symphony's first season under Yaniv Segal, the new music director and conductor. Auditions for the following positions will be held at 7 p.m. Aug. 8, in the Symphony Rehearsal Hall, 132 S....
SALINA, KS
WIBW

Kansas gas prices continue to fall

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Prices keep going down at gas stations throughout Kansas. In Topeka, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has fallen over 30 cents in the last month and is 15 cents lower than last week. The current average price of a gallon stands at $4.32.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Early Monday wreck in southern Saline County injures two

A Salina man and his passenger were transported to Salina Regional Health Center early this morning after a single vehicle accident on Interstate 135 in southern Saline County. Saline County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jeremiah Hayes said this morning that James Coffman, 31, of Salina, was northbound on I-135 near mile marker...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan woman recovers in hospital after another dies in SE Kan. crash

WOODSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman is recovering in a Topeka hospital after another woman died in a crash in Southeast Kansas. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, July 18, a 2003 Ford Ranger driven by Sandra Campbell, 54, of Yates Center, was headed south on U.S. 75 as two other vehicles were headed northbound on the highway.
MANHATTAN, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Abilene, KS
City
Austin, TX
WIBW

Manhattan Parks and Recreation face challenges hiring staff

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Manhattan Parks and Recreation says they have to scale back due to increased operating costs. They say flat revenues are responsible for hiring cutbacks. They have been on a hiring freeze since 2018. Manhattan Parks and Rec invited the public and laid out the challenges they face.
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, July 19

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Brown, Robert; 35; Colorado Springs, CO. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Defective headlamps. Distribute certain...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

McPherson now has a Slim Chickens restaurant

MCPHERSON - Slim Chickens has opened a location in McPherson. The restaurant, at 2188 E. Kansas Avenue, is the eighth Slim Chickens location operated by 3PRG Management, LLC, which has Slim Chickens locations throughout Kansas and Missouri, according to a news release from the company. “Growing up in Wichita, we...
MCPHERSON, KS
WIBW

Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Spikes end sometimes high-speed pursuit in Salina, county

A sometimes high-speed pursuit early Monday morning ended with stop spikes and the arrest of a Salina man who had multiple active warrants. A deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Journey at approximately 1:50 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of S. Broadway Boulevard, Saline County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jeremiah Hayes said this morning. The SUV initially pulled over and let out a passenger, but then led the deputy on a chase through parts of west and south Salina, before heading south out of town on S. Ohio Street at 100 mph.
SALINA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Eco-friendly goat herd keeps Kansas pastures chemical-free

On a farm in Strong City, Kan., a herd of almost 70 goats grazes on a pasture — doing their part to improve the environment. Rex Rutledge of Beaumont, Kan., is the owner of an environmentally-friendly invasive weed and plant removal business, along with his herd of goats. The...
STRONG CITY, KS
Salina Post

Abilene rodeo, cancer fund raise money for medical bills

ABILENE – Wally Peterson didn’t want to stop work that day, even though he’d had some headaches and memory loss. He was headed out to mow for his and his sons’ mowing service, when his wife Cindy told him something was wrong: as he talked, one side of his face wasn’t moving.
ABILENE, KS
Salina Post

Salina man walking in middle of N. Ohio arrested on multiple charges

A Salina man was arrested on multiple requested charges after he was found walking in the middle of N. Ohio Street Sunday night and refused to leave. Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges said this morning that officers were sent to the area of N. Ohio Street and E. Pacific Avenue just after 10 p.m. Sunday for the report of a man walking in the roadway. When they arrived, they found Devin Johnson, 26, of Salina, walking in the middle of N. Ohio Street.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

K-State entomologist offers tips for protecting against wasps

MANHATTAN — A common problem many homeowners face is wasps taking up residence in their walls. Kansas State University entomologist Raymond Cloyd says, however, that not all wasps are harmful. “Wasps are beneficial, and they are part of the ecosystem,” Cloyd said. “They are predators to pest caterpillars and...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Magic shows, used book sale at Salina Public Library Thursday

Books Are Magic Day with Dan Dan The Magic Man is coming to the Salina Public Library. Dan Heath and his wife are teachers, who for the past 20 years, have been spending their summers touring Kansas libraries bringing fun programs that emphasize the magic of books and reading for youngsters, according to information from Friends of the Salina Public Library.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
15K+
Followers
22K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy