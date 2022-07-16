Abilene's Golding graduates from Austin Peay State University

A sometimes high-speed pursuit early Monday morning ended with stop spikes and the arrest of a Salina man who had multiple active warrants. A deputy attempted to stop a Dodge Journey at approximately 1:50 a.m. Monday in the 2000 block of S. Broadway Boulevard, Saline County Sheriff's Lieutenant Jeremiah Hayes said this morning. The SUV initially pulled over and let out a passenger, but then led the deputy on a chase through parts of west and south Salina, before heading south out of town on S. Ohio Street at 100 mph.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO