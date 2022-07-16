Rory McIlroy Thrills With Eagle From Bunker on Saturday at the British Open

Rory McIlroy is on a quest to end an eight-year major drought, and a holeout eagle from a bunker Saturday put him at the top of the leaderboard at St. Andrews.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy, the fan favorite at St. Andrews, put a charge into the fans with a holeout eagle from a pot bunker in Saturday's third round.

The 386-yard 10th hole has been under attack by the field, who can run a tee shot up to the green or close. Shane Lowry holed an approach shot from 46 yards earlier Saturday, the second of back-to-back eagles .

McIlroy got a bit unlucky to have his drive land in a pot bunker on the right side of the fairway in front of the green, but it proved to be no problem whatsoever. McIlroy thumped the ball out onto the green, where it rolled into the hole for an eagle 2. The crowd roared while McIlroy raised his arms and pumped his fist.

The eagle lifted McIlroy to 5 under for his third round and 15 under for the championship, good for the lead at that moment. Viktor Hovland, playing with McIlroy in the second-to-last group, tied him moments later with a birdie at the 10th hole.

McIlroy won the 2014 Open title at Royal Liverpool, then added the PGA Championship later in the year to give him four major titles at the age of 25. But he hasn't added to that total in the last eight years, a storyline that is reignited at every major .

This year, McIlroy finished second at the Masters after a sparkling Sunday 64 -- which also featured a holed bunker shot, at the 18th hole . Then, at the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and the U.S. Open at The Country Club outside Boston, McIlroy got out fast through two rounds only to fade with over-par rounds on Saturdays. He finished eighth at the PGA and tied for fifth at the U.S. Open.

Might this Open be the breakout for McIlroy? We'll have to keep watching.

