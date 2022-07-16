ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble County, OH

Ohio man, others arrested after toddler reportedly burned; house condemned

By Karen Compton
 3 days ago

NOBLE COUNTY, Ohio ( WTRF ) — The Noble County Sheriff’s Office states on their Facebook page that they arrested and charged Michael Keith Fox, 23, with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, after a toddler received burns.

In addition, Jane B. Walters, 61, and Renee J. Walters, 19, were each charged with Child Endangerment, a misdemeanor of the first degree.

The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on July 8 around 4:50 p.m. from a home on Outpost Road in Noble County about a toddler who was burned.

United Ambulance Service and Belle Valley First Responders went to the scene, and the child was transported to Marietta Memorial in Washington County due to the severity of the burn injuries. Officials from the hospital notified law enforcement they suspected the injuries were the result of child abuse after examining the child in the emergency department.

Detectives and deputies from the Noble County Sheriff’s Office and Noble County Children’s Services went to Marietta Memorial and began an investigation that lead to the arrest of Fox. The sheriff’s office states that “admissions were made about how the burns had occurred to the child.”

The child was transferred and admitted to Akron Children’s Hospital Burn Unit for treatment of burn injuries.

Fox appeared before Judge Jennifer Arnold in Noble County Court on July 13 for a bond hearing. Judge Arnold ordered Fox held in the Noble County Jail without bond.

Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie requested that the Noble County Health Department inspect the Outpost Road residence, and inspectors deemed the residence “unlivable” and condemned it for human habitation.

Noble County Prosecutor Jordan Croucher is considering additional charges, due to the severity of the injuries.

Stacy
2d ago

prayers for the baby. I hope someone gives him a loving home. As for the adults reaponsible Im sure there is a special place in hell for those that harm children

Vicster
3d ago

🙏 for quick healing little person, shame on the rest of the losers!

WTRF- 7News

Belmont County man admits to meth charge in Marshall County

Blake Aron Davis, of Bellaire, Ohio, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Davis, 29, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Davis admitted to selling methamphetamine in November 2021 in Marshall County. Davis faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Attorney describes the scene as West Virginia judge allegedly reveals gun in courtroom: “Non-stop abuse”

A gun brandished in a courtroom. It’s a shocking thought. Maybe even more so if it was allegedly done by a judge.  Last week, 7News first learned of these allegations against Second Judicial Circuit Judge David W. Hummel Jr.  –> Wetzel County judge allegedly brandished gun in West Virginia courtroom <– A Houston-based attorney claims that during […]
WETZEL COUNTY, WV
