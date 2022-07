The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said deputies with the Madison County Street Crimes Unit located a stolen vehicle traveling on I565 late last week. Deputies, along with narcotics investigators, performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and detained all occupants. During the investigation, one of the passengers was found in possession of approximately 12 grams of fentanyl and 13 grams of heroin. Heather Sheral Lee was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property 1st and Lamont Deshone Laws was arrested for drug trafficking.

MADISON COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO