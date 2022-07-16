ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shaker Heights, OH

What a dear: Ohio police officer saves fawn that fell in swimming pool

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YsglF_0giAJlor00

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio — An Ohio police officer came to the rescue of a fawn struggling in a backyard swimming pool.

According to the Shaker Heights Police Department, Patrolman Andrew Chenevy once again found himself helping an animal in distress, WJW-TV reported.

In a video posted to the department’s Facebook page, Cheveny runs up to the deer in the backyard pool and scoops it out of the water.

The fawn can be heard crying as Cheveny lets the fawn free on the pool deck, WJW reported.

“Well, I guess that worked,” Chenevy said as the fawn scampered away.

“When swimming pool passes were advertised in Shaker Heights, this little guy didn’t realize it was intended for humans,” the department wrote. “We’re glad we could help the newcomer live to swim another day!”

Officials with the police department said that rescuing the fawn was not Cheveny’s first interaction with wildlife. He also assisted another officer as they helped remove a squirrel tangled in a lacrosse net, WJW reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Police: 13-year-old girl missing from Jackson Township

JACKSON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jackson Township police are asking for the community’s help to find 13-year-old Taylor Stevens, according to a department Facebook post. Taylor is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, police said. Taylor has blonde hair and blue eyes, police said. Police said Taylor...
STARK COUNTY, OH
WKBN

Man dies in Ohio shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WKBN)- The homicide of a 55-year-old man on Sunday is being investigated by the Akron Police Department and the Summit County Medical Examiner. Officers were called to a parking lot in the 900 block of Copley Road for a shooting around 3:30 p.m. Officers said that they found...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

2 Akron men sentenced in 2019 fatal shooting

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) -Judge Joy Malek Oldfield of Summit County sentenced two men - Jimmy Foster, 28, and Martino Livingston, 35 - to prison for a 2019 shooting that left one person dead and three injured. Jimmy Foster received seven to ten years in prison after pleading guilty in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Shaker Heights, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Shaker Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
WFMJ.com

Austintown standoff ends, child safe, suspect taken out on stretcher

A standoff between police and a woman with a gun at an Austintown apartment complex ended after nearly 16 and a half hours. A child was brought out safely from the Westchester Square Apartments around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. Emergency officials were then seen bringing a person out on a stretcher...
AUSTINTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming Pool#Police#Wjw Tv#Cox Media Group
WKYC

Woman dies in overnight Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND — A 68-year-old woman died in a house fire overnight in Cleveland. Firefighters responded to the scene in the 8600 block of Cannon Avenue around 1 a.m. Monday. Upon their arrival, firefighters found flames showing on the front and side of the first floor of the home, according to Lt. Mike Norman with the Cleveland Division of Fire.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

34-year-old Cleveland woman missing since July 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Amanda Proe, 34, was reported missing by her mother, who said she has not seen her since July 1, according to Cleveland Police. Proe is 5 foot 4 inches tall and 110 pounds, police said. Police believe that she may be with a man she knows,...
CLEVELAND, OH
WDTN

Pizza delivery driver shot multiple times in Ohio

AKRON (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating the shooting of a pizza delivery driver. It happened Friday, just before 10:30 p.m. According to police, a 19-year-old was shot multiple times in the 700 block of Grace Ave. Officers found the victim on the ground when they arrived on the scene.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Antelope Valley Press

Medical examiner: 26 bullets removed from Walker

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Jayland Walker, the 25-year-old Black man who died, last month, at the hands of police in Akron, Ohio, was shot dozens of times, with 26 bullets recovered from his body, according to a preliminary autopsy report released Friday. Dr. Lisa Kohler, the Summit County medical...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Dead fish continue to wash up on shore near Euclid Waterfront

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s one of the most scenic views in Northeast Ohio but lately, you can’t help but notice there’s something different as you stroll down Euclid Waterfront. Tee Bailey told 19 News the stench is unbearable. “It was so bad, the seagulls weren’t even...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Police: Man wanted after robbing restaurant on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have asked for the community’s help finding a man wanted for theft after stealing from a restaurant on July 8. The suspect, caught on surveillance camera at the Wing Stop located at 10514 Lorain Ave. The suspect took $300, a cellphone and several...
Cleveland.com

Woman breaks into apartment, found hiding under bed: Brunswick Police Blotter

Police responded to a trespassing complaint at 8:11 p.m. June 15. A damaged screen and ladder were found at an apartment and a witness said they saw a woman removing the screen and climbing through the window. Apartment management identified the woman as a recently evicted tenant. Officers entered the apartment and found the woman hiding under a bed, covered in a blanket. She was arrested for criminal damaging and criminal trespass and taken to the Medina County Jail.
BRUNSWICK, OH
cleveland19.com

Man dies after shooting in Summit County parking lot; no arrests

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said 55-year-old Derrick Patterson was shot and possibly hit by a car Sunday after a dispute in a parking lot. Patterson died shortly after the incident at a local hospital, according to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office. Akron police said investigators are...
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

1 in custody after police standoff at Euclid senior living center

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News crews captured one person taken into custody after a police standoff at a senior living center in Euclid on Sunday. The confirmation of the standoff came at around 2:30 p.m. on July 17 when officials from the Euclid Police Department told 19 News there were police at the Indian Hills Senior Community, located at 1541 E 191st St.
EUCLID, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
89K+
Followers
114K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy