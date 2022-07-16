Shooting near Kennewick apartment complex sent one man to the hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public to help provide them with information about a shooting Friday night that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to police, multiple people called 911 about 7 p.m. to complain about a weapon being used near an apartment complex located in the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue, which is down the street from Park Middle School.

Several witnesses reported to police that they had heard multiple gunshots. While on the way to the incident, police were told that a man in the area was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Arriving officers helped provide first aid to the injured man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said the injuries were not life-threatening.

It’s unclear what may have motivated the incident or what occurred leading up to the shooting, but Kennewick police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Kennewick Police Department is asking anyone with information to call its non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-052985.

If anyone has information, but would prefer not to make their identity known, anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

