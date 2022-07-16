ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Shooting near Kennewick apartment complex sent one man to the hospital

By Emily Goodell
 3 days ago
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking for the public to help provide them with information about a shooting Friday night that sent a man to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

According to police, multiple people called 911 about 7 p.m. to complain about a weapon being used near an apartment complex located in the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue, which is down the street from Park Middle School.

Several witnesses reported to police that they had heard multiple gunshots. While on the way to the incident, police were told that a man in the area was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Arriving officers helped provide first aid to the injured man until medics arrived and took him to a local hospital for treatment. Authorities said the injuries were not life-threatening.

It’s unclear what may have motivated the incident or what occurred leading up to the shooting, but Kennewick police said the investigation is ongoing.

The Kennewick Police Department is asking anyone with information to call its non-emergency dispatch line at 509-628-0333 and reference case number 22-052985.

If anyone has information, but would prefer not to make their identity known, anonymous tips can also be provided online at www.kpdtips.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Nationwide Report

47-year-old Feliciano Rodriguez Lara dead, 51-year-old Serafin Perez-Ledesma injured in a wreck (Walla Walla, WA)

Authorities identified 47-year-old Feliciano Rodriguez Lara, of Walla Walla, as the man who lost his life and 51-year-old Serafin Perez-Ledesma, from Milton-Freewater, as the man who suffered injuries following a multi-vehicle accident on Friday night between College Place and Milton-Freewater. The fatal three-vehicle wreck took place on State Route 125...
WALLA WALLA, WA
northeastoregonnow.com

Bus Catches Fire While Being Towed

A bus being towed Friday caught fire on Westland Road in Hermiston. Crews from Umatilla County Fire District #1 responded around 10:09 a.m. to a vehicle fire outside of Triple M Truck & Equipment on Westland Road. Upon arrival, crews found a bus being towed that was fully engulfed in...
HERMISTON, OR
