'Avatar: The High Ground' Tie-in Comic Hits Shelves This October

The Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movie Madame Web was delayed by three months, changing its release date from July 2023 to October 2023. Previously, Madame Web was expected to release on July 7, 2023. While the movie stood alone on the date, the release was scheduled only two weeks after The Flash, DC's promised game-changing film that will surely keep comic book fans busy. In addition, Madame Web’s release was also only a month after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony’s sequel to the beloved animated film from 2018. By pushing Madame Web for three months, Sony creates a healthy gap between multiple Spider-Verse productions. However, Sony will have a fierce competitor on October 6, as Marvel Studios saved the date for an announced movie.
Comments / 1