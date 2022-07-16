ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

'Avatar: The High Ground' Tie-in Comic Hits Shelves This October

By Kevin McCall
Collider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the anticipated release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water only a few months away, a new tie-in comic book series is now available to pre-order on Amazon which can give fans a small taste of the franchise before the release of the upcoming film. The comic series, titled...

collider.com

Comments / 1

Related
Collider

Why the DCEU Needs to Introduce Ambush Bug

Quick - which comic book character is a little nuts, never shuts up, is consistently breaking the fourth wall, and turns 40 this year?. If you said Deadpool, congratulations. You're wrong. Mr. Wade Winston Wilson is only 31. If you said Ambush Bug, then real, free of sarcasm, congratulations!. Ambush...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Demon Slayer Star Cast in Urusei Yatsura Remake

Ahead of the series’ release, the Urusei Yatsura remake announced its Season 1 release plans along with the addition of a popular Demon Slayer voice actor in the cast. The announcement was made via a post on the Urusei Yatsura remake official Twitter. The post confirmed that season 1 of the series will air over two consecutive seasons. This means Urusei Yatsura Season 1 will air from Fall 2022 to Winter 2023.
COMICS
ComicBook

Edens Zero Creator Shares Special Summer Rebecca Art

Edens Zero has been inching closer and closer to the manga's 200th chapter milestone, and the original series creator behind it all has been celebrating Summer heating up with a special new, beach fun sketch for Rebecca Bluegarden! Hiro Mashima might have accrued a fanbase through work on Fairy Tail and other past releases, but what keeps the fans around and appreciative of the creator even after all these years is the fact that he's been seen going above and beyond when he has free time. This includes some special new sketches for each of his fan favorite characters, and more that fans can't wait to see.
COMICS
Collider

'Lightyear' Sets Streaming Release Date on Disney+

Get ready to hold onto your Sox! Disney and Pixar’s Lightyear is coming to Disney+. Disney and Pixar announced on Twitter that their latest animated feature Lightyear will be available for streaming on Disney+ starting August 3. The sci-fi action adventure tells the story behind the beloved character Buzz...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Cameron
Collider

'Madame Web' Release Date Pushed to Fall 2023

The Sony’s Spider-Man Universe movie Madame Web was delayed by three months, changing its release date from July 2023 to October 2023. Previously, Madame Web was expected to release on July 7, 2023. While the movie stood alone on the date, the release was scheduled only two weeks after The Flash, DC's promised game-changing film that will surely keep comic book fans busy. In addition, Madame Web’s release was also only a month after Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sony’s sequel to the beloved animated film from 2018. By pushing Madame Web for three months, Sony creates a healthy gap between multiple Spider-Verse productions. However, Sony will have a fierce competitor on October 6, as Marvel Studios saved the date for an announced movie.
MOVIES
WWD

Hulu’s ‘Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons’ Explores Relationship Between Fashion, Power and Influence

Click here to read the full article. Victoria’s Secret’s downfall and subsequent transformation have been well-documented by a number of media outlets over the last few years.  Matt Tyrnauer’s much-anticipated docuseries titled “Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons” — which premieres July 14 on Hulu — is no different, chronicling, among other things, the “mysterious relationship” between former parent company L Brands founder Leslie H. Wexner and financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein; Victoria’s Secret’s corporate culture, and the forces that allowed the retailer to carve out such a large slice of the U.S. lingerie market (and then proceed to lose...
TV & VIDEOS
Page Six

Julia Fox poses on top of a taxi in her underwear

Folks, she’s at it again. Julia Fox stars in Alexander Wang’s new Bodywear campaign, modeling a white ribbed bralette ($30) and boxer briefs ($30) from the designer’s underwear collection while perched atop a yellow taxi, itself outfitted in a supersized pair of tighty whities. The “Uncut Gems”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tie In#Dark Horse Comics#Rda#Na
SlashGear

Here's What Makes John Wick's 1969 Mustang So Special

There are action movies released every year, but most of them don't gain as extensive of a fanbase as the "John Wick" series. The first film debuted in 2014, and at the time of writing, there have been three movies made overall with a fourth installment planned for 2023 (via Deadline). There's a lot to like about the movies, but for auto enthusiasts, one of the most significant selling points is the title character's car.
ENTERTAINMENT
theodysseyonline.com

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?

What painting is concealed beneath the famous Mona Lisa?. The painting "Portrait of Mrs. Lisa Giocondo," or "Mona Lisa" for short, was created by the master Leonardo da Vinci in 1503–1505, but it was not completed until 1516, shortly before his death. The canvas was inherited by da Vinci's student, Salai, according to the will.
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Amazon
Collider

Hasbro Selfie Series Makes You Into Your Own Action Figure

Action figures are arguably more popular than ever. Especially license figures for some of our favorite franchises like Star Wars and Marvel. While you could keep buying figures for all your favorite characters, have you ever personally wanted to be in the Star Wars or Marvel universe? Well now you can as one of the best toy makers for the last decade, Hasbro, is letting you put your own face on an action figure thanks to 3D printing technology.
ELECTRONICS
Polygon

Secret Headquarters is the next generation of Spy Kids, with Owen Wilson as Iron Man

If you ever doubt the influence and reach of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, just look at the impact it’s had on superhero movies. The MCU made every other studio hungry for its own multimedia, cross-platform “cinematic universe” series, but it’s also heavily influenced the look, feel, and tone of most of the superhero movies and TV in its wake. Just look at the first trailer for Secret Headquarters, Paramount’s upcoming hero film starring Owen Wilson as a tech-based superhero.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Boys’ Karl Urban Replaces Hugh Jackman As Wolverine In Impressive X-Men Deepfake

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, and Phase Four has been no exception. But there are a number of characters that fans are hoping to see pop up in an upcoming Marvel movie. This includes the X-Men, with fans throwing out a variety of names about who could play members of the team. Now we can see The Boys’ Karl Urban replace Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in an impressive X-Men deepfake.
MOVIES
Collider

'Westworld' Season 4: What Are the Flies?

Editor's Note: The following contains Westworld Season 4 spoilers.The third episode of Westworld Season 4 wrapped up with a quite gruesome scene. “Annees Folles” saw Caleb (Aaron Paul) and Maeve (Thandiwe Newton) finally making their way into the backstage of the Olympiad compound through the Golden Age park. However, taking down Charlotte (Tessa Thompson) proved to be a lot harder than they anticipated when they came across a room with an unfinished host injecting a weird black goop into a bunch of flies. Beyond the room, there was a series of monitors showing a group of humans pointing guns at their own heads in some other part of the compound. One of them seemed to be Caleb’s daughter, Frankie (Celeste Clark). But as Caleb soon found out, it was all just a trap to draw him into a holding cell and have him attacked by some of the flies we saw earlier. The bugs made their way into Caleb’s nostrils and ears, and we were left to watch the credits roll with a mix of horror and disgust.
TV SERIES
Collider

Hugh Jackman Joins 'Koala Man' Animated Series at Hulu

Hulu's newest animated venture, Koala Man, has begun bulking up its voice cast. The streamer revealed that Hugh Jackman is the latest addition to the upcoming adult animated comedy. Koala Man received an eight-episode order back in March 2021 and hails from creator and executive producer Michael Cusack, who also stars in the show.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Floral Crop Top & Matching Skirt Shooting D&G Campaign In Italy: Photos

Katy Perry joined a long list of celebrities vacationing in Italy this summer — but the pop star put in some hours on the job as well while visiting the gorgeous country. The “Fireworks” singer, 37, was spotted shooting a campaign for famed fashion house Dolce & Gabbana in Capri on Saturday, July 16. Rocking a gorgeous floral bralette and matching skirt, Katy posed for her life on the bow of an iconic wooden Riva boat.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy