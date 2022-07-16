ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carbon County, PA

Ex-police chief in Carbon County convicted of child rape gets 16 to 32 years

A former Pennsylvania police chief convicted of rape of a child has been sentenced to 16 to 32 years in prison, state prosecutors said. The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office said the sentence was imposed Friday on 30-year-old Brent Getz following his conviction on rape and sexual abuse charges in...

Bethlehem landscaper accused of taking $13K from 11 victims but not completing work

A 39-year-old Bethlehem landscaper is facing several felony charges after taking deposits and other payments from people but not completing the work, city police report. David Joseph Grant, of the 1100 block of North New Street, was arraigned Monday afternoon before District Judge Alan Roger Mege on charges of theft, receiving stolen property, receiving advance payment for services and fails to perform (two counts), dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities and criminal use of a communication device, records show.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Monroe County man dies after crash off Route 33 in Plainfield Township, police say

A 41-year-old Monroe County man died Tuesday morning after a one-car crash off Route 33 in Plainfield Township, Pennsylvania State police report. Peter M. Delanoy, of the Saylorsburg section of the county, was driving just after 5:30 a.m. south in the right lane near mile marker 14.3 when he hit the brakes of the 1989 Lincoln Town Car he was driving, police say. The car went into a skid then went into the grass median before heading into a line of trees, police said. The driver’s side front fender struck a tree and the car eventually stopped on top of a tree trunk, police said.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Public Safety
County picks wrong fight against warehousing with stance on Dixie Cup project | Turkeys & Trophies

We get the instinct to obstruct the development of new warehousing given their obscene proliferation in the Lehigh Valley in recent years. Their impact on the region’s quality of life is hard to overstate. But let’s be reasonable. There are still a few places in the Lehigh Valley where such development makes sense compared to the alternative. The abandoned Dixie Cup plant in Wilson Borough is one of those places. The factory cranked out its last paper cup almost 40 years ago. It’s perhaps one of the region’s biggest eyesores and few other properties rival it in terms of wasted urban space. Unfortunately, Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure is opposed to the county signing off on a tax break that would allow a developer to repurpose the factory for warehouse, storage and office space. McClure says he doesn’t want to invest county tax dollars into a project that will create more truck traffic and pollution. It’s telling that both the Wilson Area School District and Wilson Borough have signed off on the tax break. We’re glad McClure is taking a stand against warehousing, but there are far better fights to pick than this one. We’ve watched previous Dixie Cup redevelopment efforts fizzle over the years, and it’s clear that getting something done there requires some sort of public-private partnership. If McClure is unwilling to reconsider, the county council should propose its own ordinance for the tax break and enact it with a veto-proof majority.
WILSON, PA
ArtsQuest’s bid to demolish and replace Banana Factory fails historic review — for now

The Banana Factory won’t be demolished just yet. A pitch by ArtsQuest to raze and replace the cultural and visual arts center that acts as a gateway to Southside Bethlehem failed to gain approval of the city’s Historic Conservation Commission on Monday evening. However, the panel believes there is a way for the project to move forward, perhaps with some revisions to the plan to retain some historic elements.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Jahan Dotson holds youth football camp in Palmer Township

Jahan Dotson holds youth football camp in Palmer Township. Penn State’s Jahan Dotson (Nazareth), from left, Sean Clifford, Nick Dawkins (Parkland) and Jake Wilson (Nazareth) represented LVHN as “Impact Athletes” on July 16, 2022, in Palmer Township.Get Photo. 13 / 25. Jahan Dotson holds youth football camp...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
