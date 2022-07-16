Highway 163 West Closed Saturday for Crash

The Iowa State Patrol, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Indianola Police Department, and Iowa Department of Transportation are partnering for a special traffic project today on Highway 5 in Warren County. The goal of the project is to reduce the number of traffic accidents and violations in the area regarding seat belts, impaired driving, distracted driving, and excessive speed. The Iowa State Patrol will be utilizing all assets available including the patrol airwing, RADAR, LIDAR, and the MCSAP Unit. The Iowa State Patrol has a goal of attaining under 300 traffic deaths in 2022.
