Pella, IA

Highway 163 West Closed Saturday for Crash

By OneAdmin
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Iowa DOT reports Highway 163 westbound is closed until 5:45 p.m....

Related
One dead after crash between car and motorcycle at busy Des Moines intersection

DES MOINES, Iowa — A deadly crash occurred on SE 14th and Watrous Avenue on Wednesday in Des Moines. Police say that they responded to a crash around 7:34 p.m. with the fire department. First responders found a 39-year-old motorcyclist with critical injuries. Medics initiated life-saving measures and transported the patient to a local hospital. The motorcyclist has since died of his injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
Boater saved by life jacket in Mahaska County

OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A life jacket truly lived up to its name in the case of a boater whose canoe capsized Tuesday on the Des Moines River in Mahaska County. The 71-year-old boater survived about four hours before his rescue that evening. The man had started canoeing about dawn...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
Iowa State Patrol Hosting Special Traffic Project on Highway 5 Today

The Iowa State Patrol, Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Indianola Police Department, and Iowa Department of Transportation are partnering for a special traffic project today on Highway 5 in Warren County. The goal of the project is to reduce the number of traffic accidents and violations in the area regarding seat belts, impaired driving, distracted driving, and excessive speed. The Iowa State Patrol will be utilizing all assets available including the patrol airwing, RADAR, LIDAR, and the MCSAP Unit. The Iowa State Patrol has a goal of attaining under 300 traffic deaths in 2022.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Iowa State Patrol: 1 dead in crash on Interstate 80-35

DES MOINES, Iowa — A child is dead in a crash on Interstate 80-35 near the Highway 69 exit to Ankeny. It happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, but the Iowa State Patrol didn't confirm the details until after midnight. Troopers say three vehicles were involved, including a tractor-trailer. The...
ANKENY, IA
Popular Iowa Drive-in Set to Reopen Following Tornado Recovery

With still a good portion of the summer left to enjoy, a popular Iowa drive-in theater says it's set to finally re-open. After recovering from a tornado outbreak that shut them down indefinitely on March 5, Newton's Valle Drive-in is back, exactly 5 months later, after announcing it will open again on August 5, according to KCCI. There was roof damage and other issues, but the owners report it has been fixed. A new marquee has even been installed, so they will be ready for at least a couple of weeks of family fun at the end of the season. KCCI gives an update on the theater.
IOWA STATE
Iowa town finally getting a new gas station after fires

MAXWELL, Iowa — The town of Maxwell is getting a gas station once again. "New Century FS" just bought the property that used to be a Casey's. In February, there were two fires at the store within a month. A teenager was charged with setting the fires. Casey's said...
MAXWELL, IA
Semi crash causes hours long traffic jam in Grinnell

GRINNELL, Iowa — A semi crashed into a jersey barrier and was engulfed in flames on I-80 between Exit 191: US 63 and Exit 182: IA 146 near Grinnell Friday night. According to Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol, the semi was traveling west bound when it struck a barrier while traveling through […]
GRINNELL, IA
Iowa man thrown from tractor, killed in crash

MARION COUNTY, IOWA (WHO) — An Iowa man was killed in a crash over the weekend after his tractor was rear-ended. The crash happened around 2:15 pm on Saturday on Highway 218, south of Otley. According to an online crash report, 71-year-old Harold Gorter of Otley was westbound on...
IOWA STATE
Double crash shuts down road in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Two separate crashes in Des Moines shut down a portion of SE 14th Street for several hours Saturday evening. According to the Des Moines Police Department two crashes occurred between Virginia Ave. and Watrous Ave. One crash involved a motorcyclist who experienced serious injuries. No other injuries have been reported. The […]
DES MOINES, IA
Traffic
Traffic Accidents
Why are some Iowa street lights turning purple?

DES MOINES, Iowa — Some people have noticed some street lights now have a noticeable purple tint around Des Moines. That's not intentional. MidAmerican Energy says the LED lights are discolored due to a manufacturer's defect. The power company is asking you to help report the errors on their...
DES MOINES, IA
Iowa State Patrol Identifies Those Involved in 163 Crash

The Iowa State Patrol has identified those involved in a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 163 between Pella and Otley Saturday afternoon. Harold Jay Gorter, 72, of Otley, was killed when he was thrown from his tractor by the impact coming from a 2002 Honda Accord driven by 41 year old Chad Thomas Birkenholtz, also of Otley.
OTLEY, IA
STEAM Activities Featured at Tonight’s Thursdays in Pella

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella is “Full STEAM Ahead.” Executive Director of the PACE Alliance Karen Eischen says activities will center around science, technology, engineering, art, and math from 6 to 8 p.m. in Central Park. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer.
PELLA, IA
An Iowa Hy-Vee Has Been Offering ‘Adult Lunchables’ [PHOTO]

I'll occasionally pick up a Lunchable from the grocery store when I'm hungry, but I've never seen one like this before!. This morning on Facebook, I came across a post that a few of my Facebook friends shared with a photo of an "Adult Lunchable." According to the original poster Lindsey Meredith, the Hy-Vee store located at 110 S D Street in Oskaloosa was offering them for $9.99! That might sound like a lot for a Lunchable, but wait until you see what's included in it:
OSKALOOSA, IA
Centerville Woman Arrested After Traffic Stop

A Centerville woman is accused of stealing a truck following a Monday morning traffic stop in Pella. Tammy Bradshaw, 52, has been charged with second-degree theft. According to the Pella Police Department, at 7:30 AM, officers noticed a pickup truck driving 5 mph in a 25 mph zone. The truck was impeding traffic and Bradshaw was observed holding her head up with her arm and not wearing a seatbelt.
CENTERVILLE, IA
Iowa Four-Year-Old Dies in Freak Accident While in Colorado

On Friday of last week, an Indianola, Iowa four-year-old boy died in a freak accident while visiting his grandmother in Colorado. According to KDVR in the Denver area, the boy was struck by a falling tree and killed. The accident took place in Jefferson County, Colorado near Jay Way and Weaver Drive around 7:45 AM.
INDIANOLA, IA

