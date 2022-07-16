ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Madison Co. Sheriff’s on scene of barricaded individual

By Nick Kremer
WAFF
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAPSHAW, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a barricaded subject. According to a social media post from the Madison County Sheriff’s...

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Boone County traffic stop leads to arrests

UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday traffic stop conducted during road patrols of the Uneeda area of Boone County resulted in the arrest of two individuals on a number of charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicated that a vehicle was stopped Sunday, June 26, 2022 for...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Law Enforcement#Madison Co#Capshaw#Sheriff S Deputies#Swat
Daily Beast

Bar Owner Arrested After 21 Young People Mysteriously Die in Nightclub

South African police have arrested three people in connection with the deaths of 21 partygoers in an East Cape nightclub in June, including the 52-year-old owner of the venue, for allegedly serving underage attendees alcoholic drinks. The shocking mass death event took place on the night of June 26, when...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WWL-AMFM

Police are finding guns stashed behind candy bars at convenience stores

In an effort to recover guns and reduce crime in Atlanta, Ga., law enforcement has been tracking down firearms and finding them in unlikely places. “We remove guns from behind candy bars,” and in coolers, said Interim Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum Monday during a second quarter report to City Council members. He said that gun recovery is up 11% over last year and more than 1,200 guns have been recovered so far in 2022.
ATLANTA, GA
Black Enterprise

Family of Black Man Found Hanging Juneteenth Weekend Demands Answers

The family of Donté Perez Jones, a father and Army veteran, is still demanding answers about his death that police have ruled an apparent suicide. Jones’s body was found hanging in Pennsylvania’s Whitpain Township’s Wentz Run Park during Juneteenth weekend, North Penn Now reports. Investigators said a resident discovered the body leaning against a piece of playground equipment near a walking trail at 7:45 a.m. on June 17.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
The Independent

Man tries to stop son’s arrest by using digger to claw at police officers

A pair of police officers in Vermont were attacked by an incensed father driving a digger after attempts were made to arrest his son. Shortly after police arrived to arrest Brandon Tallman on burglary and aggravated assault charges, his parents tried to break up the scene while their son was pulled away.Father Wayne Tallman climbed into the excavator parked in the driveway and footage shows the arm of the vehicle lowering and clawing at the troopers on the ground.He was eventually arrested on charges of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Police officer disarms attacker by grabbing machete with handsPolice hope family get ‘peace’ as Rikki Neave’s murderer is sentencedRussian missiles hit Kyiv residential buildings in fresh attack on Ukraine’s capital
LAW ENFORCEMENT
PopCrush

Kidnapped Man Commits Traffic Violation to Get Pulled Over by Cops for Help

Three men were arrested in Florida after another man "intentionally committed a traffic infraction" while driving to alert cops that he had been kidnapped. The Martin County Sheriff's Department recounted the harrowing event that led to Tsedekiel Sellers, Benyahveen Radcliffe and Kashaveeyah Bragdon being apprehended. They are currently facing kidnapping and a multitude of other charges.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
The Independent

Police transport boys to school prom wearing ‘terrorist’ hoods

Police officers led a group of teenage boys wearing terrorist-style hoods into their school prom as a joke.Footage shared by West Midlands Police captures four boys from Lode Heath School in Solihull being frog-marched out of a riot van in front of parents and pupils.All four lads are seen with hoods placed over their heads and their hands on the shoulders of the person in front while three officers guide them out of the police vehicle.The boys were then paraded in front of parents and pupils before having their hoods removed.When the boys’ hire car failed to arrive, off-duty police officers stepped in to help. A parent said the boys wanted to wear pillowcases on their heads to add a surprise element when they arrived.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Covid-19: Infections surge across UK as cases jump by more than half a millionVigil held for former Japanese prime minister Shinzo AbeDozens of migrants attempt to climb the fence on border between Morocco and Spain
KMOX News Radio

Two people dead after car incidents overnight

Two serious incidents involving cars in the St. Louis area late Friday night. St. Louis police are looking for a suspect involved in a fatal hit and run accident last night in south city. A man was struck and killed around 9:30 p.m. at South Grand and Juniata. The vehicle fled southbound on South Grand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy