Madison Co. Sheriff’s on scene of barricaded individual

Police officers led a group of teenage boys wearing terrorist-style hoods into their school prom as a joke.Footage shared by West Midlands Police captures four boys from Lode Heath School in Solihull being frog-marched out of a riot van in front of parents and pupils.All four lads are seen with hoods placed over their heads and their hands on the shoulders of the person in front while three officers guide them out of the police vehicle.The boys were then paraded in front of parents and pupils before having their hoods removed.When the boys' hire car failed to arrive, off-duty police officers stepped in to help. A parent said the boys wanted to wear pillowcases on their heads to add a surprise element when they arrived.

7 DAYS AGO