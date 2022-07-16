3 Candidates Who Could Replace Tigers GM Al Avila

The Detroit Tigers are currently a fledgling baseball organization, led by general manager Al Avila.

After elevated expectations were levied on the club in 2022, the team has completely fallen off the map, as the Tigers currently sit 17 games under .500, with a record of 37-54.

"We're all responsible," Avila told reporters earlier this month, via the Detroit Free Press. "The players have to be accountable. The coaching staff has to be accountable. The front office has to be accountable. And it all starts with me."

Failed trades, poor talent development and a lack of high-end talent in the minor league system have all but made it inevitable that Avila will be dismissed at some point in 2022.

"At this point, you can see that there could've been some mistakes, and we're trying to correct them," Avila explained. "At the same time, we got to get the players that we have on the field better."

Here are three candidates who could replace Avila, if and when he is dismissed by Tigers owner Chris Ilitch.

Theo Epstein

The Tigers could make a big splash by acquiring Epstein, the architect of three World Series-winning teams with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs.

Epstein expertly utilized analytics in constructing those aforementioned championship squads in both leagues.

The 48-year-old is currently serving as a consultant for Major League Baseball.

David Chadd

Chadd, Avila’s top assistant in the front office, currently has the title of VP and assistant GM.

His role as of late has been focusing on player development and scouting.

The longtime Tigers front office personnel member has been with the team since 2005.

Chadd has also worked for the Red Sox, as a director of amateur scouting, and with the Marlins, as a director of scouting.

Sam Menzin

Menzin’s tenure in Detroit began as an intern under then-GM Dave Dombrowski.

According to MLB.com, "Menzin has had a hand in nearly every aspect of the organization on his way up, helping the analytics department, working in player development, coordinating the team’s pro scouts and working on arbitration cases."

The rising star has worked his way up to become an integral member of the current front office.

“Sam and I are working day to day, hand in hand at the Major League level,” Avila said back in August of 2021. “He’s involved basically in every aspect of the organization. Obviously, he is the expert, as far as rules and compliance with all the player moves. But, he also leads the way in the arbitration process and negotiations, and negotiating Major League contracts. He’s involved day to day with A.J. Hinch and the Major League staff, preparing and planning on a daily basis. He’s taken on, over the last couple years, a really big responsibility. He’s really learned a lot, and in my opinion, he’s a star on the upswing. So, this is to recognize that job and what he’s brought to the table and reward him. He’s one of my right-hand guys.”