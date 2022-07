Equities have been swimming in dangerous waters for several months now. The S&P 500 is narrowly outside of a bear market at the moment, down about 19% from its highs, but the Russell 2000 and Nasdaq 100 are both off by 28%. The pain for shareholders has already been pretty severe, but we may be entering the phase that could take stock prices another leg lower - earnings.

