Fort Collins, CO

How Many Pints of Ice Cream Would Fit Into the Old Town Churn?

By Dave Jensen
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you've ever visited The Exchange in Old Town, you've noticed the giant ice cream churn bucket that houses Fort Collins' Little Man Ice Cream. Have you ever wondered how many Häagen-Dazs pint containers would fit in there? I did. Little Man Ice Cream has been in the...

94.3 The X

A Favorite Loveland Restaurant Has a Mascot With the Greatest Name

Not many restaurants in Loveland have a mascot, at all, let alone one with a name that fits so perfectly. Sure, Chick-Fil-A has that cow mascot, but Chick-Fil-A is a national chain. This longtime downtown restaurant has been locally owned for over 50 years. They finally introduced this 'perfectly named' mascot in the summer of 2021. Have you seen them?
LOVELAND, CO
94.3 The X

Big Fun: 50 Photos from the 2022 Tiny House Festival in Loveland

Music, food, beer, games, and a lot of tiny houses made up the 2022 Tiny House Festival that happened in Loveland on July 16-17, 2022. There is a great fascination that people have for tiny houses. Maybe that's why the event in Loveland was called the People's Tiny House Festival. Tickets for the weekend-long event were about $12. I thought there might be folks not up for shelling out that cash, so I went out to take some pictures.
LOVELAND, CO
Westword

Casa Bonita Chefs Will Take Over SAME Cafe on July 22

Casa Bonita is still in the midst of its makeover under its new owners, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone. But in the meantime, many longtime staffers have been keeping busy through a unique program in which they are being paid to help at local nonprofits including Project Angel Heart, We Don't Waste, the Action Center and Habitat ReStores in Denver and Wheat Ridge.
DENVER, CO
99.9 The Point

Did You Know Colorado Has A Movie Car Museum? It’s Pretty Rad

We found this hidden Colorado gem while visiting one of our favorite malls. Yes, this amazing Movie Car Museum was inside a mall and we absolutely loved it. While not much of a "gear head," I've always appreciated and had a love for awesome cars. Especially for some of these iconic cars, I'd see in the movies. I mean honestly, who didn't want a Batmobile as a kid? We were at the Colorado Mills Mall in Lakewood shopping and discovered the Rodz & Bodz Car Museum. It's a car museum dedicated to highlighting some of the iconic movie cars of all time and we had an absolute blast exploring over 60 "famous" cars and trucks from some of our favorite movies over the years. While the selection of cars changes regularly, here's what we got to see on our visit.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

Love Rocks? $250K Colorado Home Could be the Perfect Fixer Upper

We've been trying to come up with rock puns that would be fitting for this home... Instead, the more we look at the photos, the more we are left scratching our heads. If you have an obsession with rocks, this home located in Evergreen, Colorado listed on Realtor for $250K may just be the ideal home for you. However, it appears there is a lot of work that is going to have to go into this place to make it a home that rocks.
EVERGREEN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
94.3 The X

Vampires? Ninjas? Fort Collins? Devil Red Films Make Colorado Horror-ific!

Vampire Ninjas in Fort Collins? It's more likely than you think. Devil Red Films are an occult-themed passion project run by close friends Caleb Jensen, Corey Jackson, and Shawn McDonald. If these names sound familiar, McDonald and Jensen are professional artists at Magnetic Tattoo/Gallery located on Myrtle Street. McDonald is known for his breathtaking paintings and Jensen is an incredibly gifted photographer.
FORT COLLINS, CO
FOX31 Denver

Lair o’ the Bear Park reopens after ‘wildfire operations’

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Jefferson County Public Space tweeted out that the Lair o’ the Bear Park was closed until further notice, but has since been reopened. Lair o’ the Bear Park is a popular hiking and fishing area along Bear Creek. Jeffco Open Space did not immediately provide information on why the park was suddenly closed other than stating the closure was due to wildfire operations.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
FOX31 Denver

Denver breaks 144-year-old temperature record

DENVER (KDVR) — The National Weather Service says Denver set a new record Monday morning for the warmest low temperature. Denver recorded a low of 72 degrees, which is 2 degrees warmer than the record warm low of 70 degrees set in 1878, according to the National Weather Service.
94.3 The X

Bring The Heat–Colorado Breaks 144 Year Heat Record

Sure, it's summer in Colorado and it gets hot but it seems like Mother Nature is bringing the heat and kicking it up a notch a little this week in many parts of the country but it seems and feels like Colorado is getting the brunt of her heat wrath with daily high temperatures getting above or pretty close to 100 degrees and record lows that are staying between 70 and 75 degrees.
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X plays the best alternative music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

