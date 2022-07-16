ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Subject of Texas child abduction alert found safe

By Grace Reader
 5 days ago

CORINTH, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas AMBER Alert Network discontinued a child abduction alert for a 12-year-old Texas girl Saturday night after police say she was found safe.

The Corinth Police Department was looking for Angie Carrasco and an unknown suspect in a newer-model Chevrolet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24qBnJ_0giAExm200
Image of Angie Carrasco and suspect vehicle (Texas DPS photos

The Corinth PD posted on Facebook that at 1:45 p.m. on Saturday, a silver truck believed to be a Chevy Silverado “picked up the missing person in front of her residence in the 2700 block of Cherokee trail.”

The police department later posted that Carrasco had been found safe in Carrolton, Texas and that the case is “still an ongoing investigation.”

Comments / 6

Nana Nic
5d ago

I’m so sorry to see this but why was a 12 year old outside anywhere at 1:45am? Only bad things are happening at that time. I pray to God she is found safe🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(2)
8
MM
4d ago

I pray for her safe return home. Now a days I don’t even want my son to go outside. So many children turning up missing. God please bring her home 🙏🏽

Reply
3
