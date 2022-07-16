Intel is setting expectations low for its Arc GPUs

Dell heard our call in 2021 for more laptops with tall displays and finally answered it a year later. It’s launching the Dell G16 (model 7620) on July 21st, starting at $1,399.99 and going up, and the display seems to be most of the story here. Instead of a 15.6-inch 16:9 aspect ratio display that Dell has traditionally used in its prior models, this is its first crack at a 16-inch model with a taller 16:10 aspect ratio screen. Most everything else is a known quantity from April’s G15 launch, but I’ll go over it again a bit later.

COMPUTERS ・ 9 HOURS AGO