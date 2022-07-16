Intel is setting expectations low for its Arc GPUs

Get a powerful mobile gaming experience with the ASUS ROG Phone 6 Pro gaming smartphone. It features the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform. This phone can clock speeds up to 3.2 GHz with a 15% improved CPU performance. Then, the revamped GameCool 6 cooling system cools the CPU from all directions, using 3 different tactics. And with the 165 Hz display, you get stunning visuals. Meanwhile, the AirTrigger 6 uses ultrasonic sensors that support gestures for control that surpasses console-based gaming. Moreover, the massive 6,000 mAh battery charges from 0% to 100% in only 42 minutes. And, about the camera, you can expect a triple rear camera system and a Sony IMX766 50 MP main camera. Finally, this phone has a futuristic style, combining geometric shapes with innovative technology.
Comments / 0