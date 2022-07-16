ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Aled Sion Davies: Paralympian sets new discus world record

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTriple Paralympic and seven-time world champion Aled Sion Davies has set a new discus world record. Davies,...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson frustrated at failure to challenge for medals

Defending champion Katarina Johnson-Thompson revealed her frustration at failing to challenge for medals after day one of the heptathlon.The 29-year-old sits sixth with little hope of retaining her title at the World Championships in Eugene.The 2019 winner trails leader and Olympic champion Nafi Thiam by 273 points and lies 193 points adrift of the podium places.A solid 200m from @JohnsonThompson. 23.62 lifts her into sixth overnight, with three events to come.#WhereItStarts #WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHoregon22 pic.twitter.com/MZXhKQqtmb— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 18, 2022Injuries and a late change of coach have left Johnson-Thompson, who has 3798 points, playing catch-up and disappointed.She said: “It’s not...
SPORTS
ESPN

'We did it': Fred Kerley leads first American sweep of 100 meters at world championships in 31 years

EUGENE, Ore. -- Before the race, U.S. fighter jets zoomed over the stadium. Then, down on the track, Americans flashed a different kind of speed. Fred Kerley led the charge Saturday on an All-American night for track and field, headlining the first U.S. sweep of the sport's marquee event, the men's 100, in 31 years at the worlds. It placed a red-white-and-blue stamp on Day 2 of the first championships held on American soil.
EUGENE, OR
ESPN

Dina Asher-Smith fastest in 100m heats at track world championships

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith recorded the fastest time in the women's 100 metres heats at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. Jamaican trio Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson also advanced to Sunday's semifinals. Asher-Smith came within one hundreth of a second of the British record with...
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paralympian#Sion#Athletics#World Record#Discus
NBC Sports

Fred Kerley leads U.S. medals sweep of men’s 100m at track worlds

Fred Kerley is the world champion in the 100m, completing an extraordinary journey to the title of world’s fastest man. Kerley, the 27-year-old American who took silver at the Tokyo Olympics, won the crown jewel men’s event of the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday night. He prevailed in 9.86 seconds, leading a U.S. medals sweep ahead of Marvin Bracy-Williams and Trayvon Bromell, who each ran 9.88.
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson on World Championships: ‘I’ve got my hunger back’

Katarina Johnson-Thompson insists she has rediscovered her hunger despite losing her world heptathlon title.The 29-year-old finished eighth at the World Championships in Eugene as Nafi Thiam regained the crown she lost to Johnson-Thompson in 2019.The British star earned 6222 points after two days of competition in Oregon with the Netherlands’ Anouk Vetter and the USA’s Anna Hall second and third respectively.After an injury-hit 18 months and a late change of coach she was not expected to retain the title she won with a British record in Doha.It was also unrealistic to expect a podium challenge after serious calf and Achilles...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

Tola leads 1-2 finish by Ethiopia in marathon at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — One moment, Tamirat Tola was right there with the lead pack — shoulder to shoulder and shoe to shoe. Then, he wasn’t. He left them that quickly. No catching him, either. Tola led a 1-2 finish by Ethiopia in the men’s marathon at the world championships on Sunday, opening a wide lead late in the race and cruising through the finish line. The 30-year-old Tola finished in a championship-record time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 36 seconds on a fast and flat course that featured plenty of scenic views to soak in. Teammate Mosinet Geremew held on for silver, finishing 68 seconds behind Tola. Bashir Abdi of Belgium captured bronze.
WORLD
swimswam.com

2022 Commonwealth Games Preview: Men’s Sprint Freestyle Events

While the women’s sprint freestyle events have a clear dominant threat in the nation of Australia, the men’s 50m, 100m and 200m free races aren’t as cut and dry. Yes, there is big-time talent lurking from down under, but England, Wales, Scotland and Canada will each have a major say in what the podiums look like when the heat builds up in Birmingham.
SWIMMING & SURFING
The Independent

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s heptathlon world title defence over

Katarina Johnson-Thompson’s faint hopes of defending her world title are over.Sitting sixth overnight the 29-year-old slipped to eighth in the heptathlon following the long jump and javelin at the World Championships on Monday morning in Eugene.After an injury-hit 18 months and a late change of coach she was not expected to retain the title she won with a British record in Doha three years ago.It was also unrealistic to expect a podium challenge and she has 5,387 points, 354 adrift of the medal places, and 658 behind leader Anouk Vetter with just the 800m left on Monday evening.After day one...
SPORTS
BBC

World Athletics Championships: Coach Rana Reider removed over unauthorised access

US sprint coach Rana Reider, who is under investigation for sexual misconduct, was warned by police after allegedly gaining unauthorised access to the athletes' warm-up area at the World Championships in Oregon. Reider, who coaches Britain's Adam Gemili, has not been accredited for the event at Hayward Field, Eugene. The...
SPORTS
NBC Sports

Faith Kipyegon, ‘the sniper,’ becomes greatest female mile champ in history at track worlds

In 2015, Jenny Simpson, arguably the greatest U.S. female miler in history, slapped a label on a budding runner from Kenya named Faith Kipyegon. “I call her the sniper,” Simpson said then, three months after the then-21-year-old Kipyegon won her first global 1500m medal, silver at the 2015 World Championships. “She won’t go out and run hard from the gun, but she can run people down. The last 200 meters or so she’s really good, and she’ll be four seconds back with a lap to go, and all of a sudden she’s running people down.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy