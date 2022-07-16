Aled Sion Davies: Paralympian sets new discus world record

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — One moment, Tamirat Tola was right there with the lead pack — shoulder to shoulder and shoe to shoe. Then, he wasn’t. He left them that quickly. No catching him, either. Tola led a 1-2 finish by Ethiopia in the men’s marathon at the world championships on Sunday, opening a wide lead late in the race and cruising through the finish line. The 30-year-old Tola finished in a championship-record time of 2 hours, 5 minutes, 36 seconds on a fast and flat course that featured plenty of scenic views to soak in. Teammate Mosinet Geremew held on for silver, finishing 68 seconds behind Tola. Bashir Abdi of Belgium captured bronze.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO