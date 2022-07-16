ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

SoCal chiropractor pleads not guilty to sex assaults on 7 women

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
Lincoln Esguerra Carillo, a 60-year-old chiropractor, is accused of molesting seven women in Irvine. | Photo courtesy of the Orange County District Attorney's Office

A 60-year-old chiropractor pleaded not guilty Friday to sex assaults on seven women in offices throughout Southern California.

Lincoln Esguerra Carillo was charged with seven counts of felony sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of professional purpose, four counts of sexual battery involving an unconscious person and a dozen misdemeanor counts of touching an intimate part of another person.

Carillo, who was arrested last week in Virginia, was being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records. Carillo entered his plea in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana and was ordered to return to court Aug. 9 for a pretrial hearing at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Carillo worked at Twins Chiropractic in Irvine for about four years, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. While working there he treated one patient multiple times for chronic neck pain in April and May of last year, prosecutors said.

Six other women said they were assaulted by him at the office between January and August of last year, prosecutors alleged.

Carillo has worked at offices in Artesia, Los Angeles, Fountain Valley, Seal Beach, Long Beach, Orange, Upland, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Placentia, Garden Grove, Riverside and Herndon, Virginia, and investigators suspect there may be more victims.

HeySoCal

Jury finds rapper not guilty in LA gun trial

Chart-topping Los Angeles-based rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again was acquitted Friday of a felony gun possession charge. YoungBoy, born Kentrell Gaulden, was arrested in March 2021 after a high-speed chase through Tarzana in which prosecutors alleged a gun was recovered from the floorboard of his Mercedes. The jury began deliberations...
HeySoCal

West Covina police arrest domestic violence suspect after standoff, pursuit

A 45-year-old domestic violence suspect was in custody Wednesday after allegedly leading authorities on an hour-plus-long pursuit that resulted in a violent crash, and ended in a standoff with police in West Covina. The pursuit began in West Covina just before 9 p.m. Tuesday as the suspect — later identified...
HeySoCal

‘Ghost gun’ dealers plead guilty to AR-15 sales conspiracy

Two Southern California men have pleaded guilty in a conspiracy that operated an illegal business that built and sold unserialized AR-15-type firearms — commonly referred to as “ghost guns” — capable of accepting high-capacity magazines, federal prosecutors announced Friday. The week before they were scheduled to...
HeySoCal

Arraignment delayed for 7-Eleven crime spree suspects

Two suspects charged in connection with a crime spree that left three people dead and included robberies at a string of 7- Eleven robberies across the Southland made their first court appearances Tuesday, but their arraignment on various felony counts was delayed until next month. Malik Patt of Los Angeles...
