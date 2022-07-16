SoCal chiropractor pleads not guilty to sex assaults on 7 women

Lincoln Esguerra Carillo, a 60-year-old chiropractor, is accused of molesting seven women in Irvine. | Photo courtesy of the Orange County District Attorney's Office

A 60-year-old chiropractor pleaded not guilty Friday to sex assaults on seven women in offices throughout Southern California.

Lincoln Esguerra Carillo was charged with seven counts of felony sexual penetration by means of fraudulent representation of professional purpose, four counts of sexual battery involving an unconscious person and a dozen misdemeanor counts of touching an intimate part of another person.

Carillo, who was arrested last week in Virginia, was being held on $1 million bail, according to jail records. Carillo entered his plea in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana and was ordered to return to court Aug. 9 for a pretrial hearing at the Harbor Justice Center in Newport Beach.

Carillo worked at Twins Chiropractic in Irvine for about four years, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office. While working there he treated one patient multiple times for chronic neck pain in April and May of last year, prosecutors said.

Six other women said they were assaulted by him at the office between January and August of last year, prosecutors alleged.

Carillo has worked at offices in Artesia, Los Angeles, Fountain Valley, Seal Beach, Long Beach, Orange, Upland, Cerritos, Costa Mesa, Placentia, Garden Grove, Riverside and Herndon, Virginia, and investigators suspect there may be more victims.