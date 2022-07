Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Interstate 270 early Thursday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Shaun Kearns of St. Louis was driving a 1996 Harley Davidson south on 270 and was struck from behind by a 2012 Jeep Cherokee driven by 44-year-old Anwar Jacobs of Alabama. The impact caused the motorcycle to overturn on its right side and travel off the roadway. Kearns was taken by emergency responders to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries, while a passenger on the motorcycle, 47-year-old Shannon Sevick of House Springs was taken to Mercy South with serious injuries. The accident took place at 3:44 Thursday morning.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 5 HOURS AGO