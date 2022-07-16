Power outages reported across the Lowcountry

UPDATE: Power for Berkeley Electric uses has been restored as of 5:10 p.m.

—

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local electric companies are monitoring several power outages as storms move through the area Saturday afternoon.

About 2,900 Berkeley Electric customers are without power in Charleston and Berkeley counties as of 4 p.m.

Dominion Energy is reporting 10 customers are impacted by outages across the tri-county area.

Power on Johns Island is expected to be restored by 5:30 p.m., though some may take longer.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

