CBF announces new V.P. For people

Everett Marshall

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) President Hilary Falk is pleased to announce that Everett Marshall is CBF’s new Vice President for People. In this role, Marshall will oversee CBF’s hiring, recruitment, and benefits and promote team building and an inclusive culture. Marshall has two decades of experience in human resources and management. He recently worked as the Director of People, Performance, and Culture for the Center for Organizational Excellence.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have Everett joining in this newly-created position,” said CBF President Hilary Falk. “CBF’s most valuable assets are our staff and 300,000 members. We look forward to Everett’s leadership in our efforts to put people and communities at the center of our work – within CBF and the Bay region.”

Marshall graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and earned an MBA from the Loyola University of Maryland. He served as a Surface Warfare Officer in the Navy before moving into the private sector as a business consultant and later working for the Naval Academy as the Director of Strategic Outreach.

Marshall said his fondness for nature and past professional experience attracted him to this role at CBF. He’s an Anne Arundel County resident and a certified nature and forest therapy guide who enjoys taking others to explore and enjoy natural places.

“The Chesapeake Bay has been such a big part of my life in terms of where I live, recreate, and experience the outdoors. This position allows me to align my passion with my experience,” Marshall said. “I’m looking forward to working with CBF staff to establish a people-centric approach to saving the Bay and ensure that communities affected by pollution benefit from the Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint. I want to empower the folks who are engaging in that mission.”

Marshall’s first day at CBF was July 11.