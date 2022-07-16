ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

CBF announces new V.P. For people

By Southern Maryland Chronicle News Desk
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06yZQo_0giACg5L00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iqLOY_0giACg5L00
Everett Marshall

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Chesapeake Bay Foundation (CBF) President Hilary Falk is pleased to announce that Everett Marshall is CBF’s new Vice President for People. In this role, Marshall will oversee CBF’s hiring, recruitment, and benefits and promote team building and an inclusive culture. Marshall has two decades of experience in human resources and management. He recently worked as the Director of People, Performance, and Culture for the Center for Organizational Excellence.

“We’re incredibly fortunate to have Everett joining in this newly-created position,” said CBF President Hilary Falk. “CBF’s most valuable assets are our staff and 300,000 members. We look forward to Everett’s leadership in our efforts to put people and communities at the center of our work – within CBF and the Bay region.”

Marshall graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and earned an MBA from the Loyola University of Maryland. He served as a Surface Warfare Officer in the Navy before moving into the private sector as a business consultant and later working for the Naval Academy as the Director of Strategic Outreach.

Marshall said his fondness for nature and past professional experience attracted him to this role at CBF. He’s an Anne Arundel County resident and a certified nature and forest therapy guide who enjoys taking others to explore and enjoy natural places.

“The Chesapeake Bay has been such a big part of my life in terms of where I live, recreate, and experience the outdoors. This position allows me to align my passion with my experience,” Marshall said. “I’m looking forward to working with CBF staff to establish a people-centric approach to saving the Bay and ensure that communities affected by pollution benefit from the Chesapeake Bay Clean Water Blueprint. I want to empower the folks who are engaging in that mission.”

Marshall’s first day at CBF was July 11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Howard County Times

Howard named the wealthiest county in Maryland, sixth in nation

Howard County is the wealthiest locality in Maryland and the sixth wealthiest nationwide, according to the U.S. News & World Report. The report analyzed median household incomes and ranked the top 15 localities with the highest numbers. Howard County, Maryland’s sixth-largest county with 332,317 residents in the 2020 census, was reported to have a median household income of $124,042.
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
Katie Cherrix

Your Guide to Local Restaurants Near Ocean City, Maryland

If you're visiting Ocean City in the summer, it can be hard to find a restaurant that isn't busy. If you don't mind driving a few extra miles, there are some amazing local restaurants just outside of Ocean City that have delicious food, friendly service, and most importantly, available seating with shorter wait times. Here are a few restaurants near Ocean City, Maryland you'll want to visit again.
OCEAN CITY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy