Collin County, TX

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Eastland by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-17 23:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Collin, Comanche, Cooke, Coryell by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. Target Area: Anderson; Bell; Bosque; Collin; Comanche; Cooke; Coryell; Dallas; Delta; Denton; Eastland; Ellis; Erath; Falls; Fannin; Freestone; Grayson; Hamilton; Henderson; Hill; Hood; Hopkins; Hunt; Jack; Johnson; Kaufman; Lamar; Lampasas; Leon; Limestone; McLennan; Milam; Mills; Montague; Navarro; Palo Pinto; Parker; Rains; Robertson; Rockwall; Somervell; Stephens; Tarrant; Van Zandt; Wise; Young RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT * AFFECTED AREA...All of North and Central Texas. * TIMING...10 AM Tuesday through 12 AM Wednesday. * WINDS...South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...103 to 112 degrees. * IMPACTS...Wildfires will have the potential to grow and spread rapidly. Any activities that could start a wildfire should be avoided. Burning of any kind is strongly discouraged and may be unlawful in some counties.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Atoka, Bryan, Carter, Coal, Garvin, Hughes, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Atoka; Bryan; Carter; Coal; Garvin; Hughes; Jefferson; Johnston; Love; Marshall; Murray; Pontotoc; Seminole; Stephens EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ATOKA COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Archer, Wichita by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Archer; Wichita EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Grady, McClain, Cleveland, Pottawatomie, Comanche and Cotton Counties. In Texas, Wichita and Archer Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
ARCHER COUNTY, TX
ketr.org

Firefighters contain 19-acre blaze in Hunt County

Today, firefighters in Hunt County are battling a 19-acre fire northeast of Greenville. The Texas A&M Forest Service reported the blaze active but contained as of late this afternoon. The fire is one of several that have popped up around the region during the ongoing heat wave. A small, half-acre fire east of Paris was extinguished earlier today. Outdoor burning has been banned in Hunt, Delta, Hopkins and most other Northeast Texas counties.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Baylor, Wilbarger by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Baylor; Wilbarger EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 109 expected. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Logan, Payne, Oklahoma, Lincoln and Tillman Counties. In Texas, Wilbarger and Baylor Counties. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
BAYLOR COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
CLAY COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

City of Lewisville urging water customers to conserve water 'to avoid a water emergency'

LEWISVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Another North Texas city is issuing a water conservation notice.The City of Lewisville is asking water customers to 'carefully conserve or reduce water usage, if possible, to avoid a water emergency.' On Monday, the city said its water system is currently operating at its maximum capacity.The city said the biggest stress on the water system comes from outdoor irrigation, so enforcement of mandatory outdoor watering restrictions will be increased. There is also stress on the water system due to high temperatures in Denton County.Denton County - and most of North Texas - is under an excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. Tuesday, with temperatures reaching between 105 and 110 degrees.Watering is prohibited in Lewisville between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. during the summer months.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Nationwide Report

Crews respond after a hit-and-run crash on I-30 in Arlington (Arlington, TX)

Crews respond after a hit-and-run crash on I-30 in Arlington (Arlington, TX)Nationwide Report. Crews responded after a two-vehicle wreck Monday morning in Arlington. As per the initial information, the hit-and-run crash took place on Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. The early reports showed that a truck hauling cattle and a semi-truck were involved in the accident [...]
wbap.com

North Texas Residents Urged To Conserve Water

Wylie (WBAP/KLIF) – The North Texas Municipal Water District reports one of its four water treatment plants unexpectedly shut down Saturday night, and needs critical maintenance before it can be brought back on-line. While that work is underway the District is asking the residents of Collin, Rockwall, and Kaufman counties, as well as the north Dallas County residents it serves, to conserve as much water as possible, especially outdoors. The Water District says there is no problem with the quality of the water in its taps, it’s a matter of restricted quantity. There just isn’t enough in the system right now to meet all the usual summer water demands.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
KDAF

Cities with the most expensive homes in Dallas metro area

Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of July 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.09%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.7% to $349,816.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas heat wave continues; hottest days in 4 years coming

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - First Alert Weather Days have extended into Wednesday in anticipation of the hottest days North Texas has seen since 2018. The Excessive Heat Warning continues until Tuesday, July 19 as well. We are watching slightly cooler temperatures by Thursday into weekend, only in the low triple-digits.
DALLAS, TX
KLTV

Boater injured at Cedar Creek Lake

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas (KLTV) - The Gun Barrel City Fire Department reports a boater was injured at Tom Finley Park. According to Gun Barrel City Fire Chief Joseph Lindaman, the woman has a possible ankle fracture after jumping out of a boat into shallow water. Lindaman said “with water...
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

North Texas Municipal Water District Asking Residents to Reduce Water Use

The North Texas Municipal Water District is asking residents to reduce their water use immediately after its Wylie Water Treatment Plant Complex ceased production unexpectedly, the district announced in a press release Saturday. Critical maintenance is required to return the plant back to full water purification capacity. In the meantime,...
WYLIE, TX

