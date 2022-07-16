Flood Advisory issued for Nassau, Queens by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-17 14:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Hillsborough; Merrimack; Rockingham The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Rockingham County in southern New Hampshire East central Hillsborough County in southern New Hampshire Southern Merrimack County in central New Hampshire * Until 300 PM EDT. * At 209 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Auburn, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Manchester, Derry, Salem, Bedford, Hooksett, Hudson, Raymond, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Chester, Danville, Fremont, Candia, Sandown and Windham. This includes the following highways Interstate 293 between mile markers 1 and 8. Interstate 93 between mile markers 7 and 24. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-18 15:13:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 310 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles northwest of Newberry Springs, or 8 miles northeast of Daggett, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and dime size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. A gust to 60 mph was measured at the Daggett- Barstow Airport. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Daggett and Yermo. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 in California between mile markers 81 and 105. Interstate 40 in California between mile markers 6 and 19. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Adams; Berks; Bucks; Carbon; Chester; Columbia; Cumberland; Dauphin; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Lackawanna; Lancaster; Lebanon; Lehigh; Luzerne; Monroe; Montgomery; Montour; Northampton; Northumberland; Perry; Philadelphia; Pike; Schuylkill; Wayne; York SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS PA . PENNSYLVANIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ADAMS BERKS BUCKS CARBON CHESTER COLUMBIA CUMBERLAND DAUPHIN DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON LACKAWANNA LANCASTER LEBANON LEHIGH LUZERNE MONROE MONTGOMERY MONTOUR NORTHAMPTON NORTHUMBERLAND PERRY PHILADELPHIA PIKE SCHUYLKILL WAYNE YORK
Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Foard; Hardeman; Knox EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Effective: 2022-07-18 08:36:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 10:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday morning at 1145 AM CDT. Target Area: Sanborn The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in South Dakota James River near Mitchell affecting Davison and Hanson Counties. James River near Forestburg affecting Sanborn County. James River at Huron affecting Beadle County. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...James River near Forestburg. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, many of the county and township roads along the river are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CDT Monday the stage was 13.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CDT Monday was 13.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet Saturday evening. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 AM CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu James River Forestburg 12.0 13.1 Mon 9 AM 13.1 13.2 13.3
Effective: 2022-07-18 20:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Greenville; Spartanburg A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN GREENVILLE AND NORTHWESTERN SPARTANBURG COUNTIES At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 13 miles south of Columbus, or 4 miles northeast of Lake Robinson, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. Locations impacted include Greer, Landrum, Inman, Campobello, Paris Mountain State Park, Tigerville, Lake Robinson, Glassy Mountain, Gowensville and Taylors. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-18 17:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Flash flooding will occur in the Five Points area extending downstream along Rocky Branch Creek. This includes Maxcy Gregg Park, areas of the USC campus along the creek, the intersection at Pickens and Blossom, the intersection at Whaley and Main and areas of the Olympia neighborhood along the creek. Target Area: Lexington; Richland FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR EAST CENTRAL LEXINGTON AND CENTRAL RICHLAND COUNTIES At 549 PM EDT, Stream gauge reports and webcam footage show roadway flooding at the intersection of Main Street and Whaley Street in Columbia. Although significant rainfall has ended, floodwaters will remain high in this area over the next hour. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Gauges reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Columbia, West Columbia, Cayce, Forest Acres, Springdale, St. Andrews, Oak Grove, South Congaree, Pine Ridge, Cayce Riverwalk, Olympia, Guignard Park, Rosewood and Dixiana. This includes the following highways Interstate 126 between mile markers 2 and 3. Interstate 77 between mile markers 0 and 13. Interstate 26 between mile markers 111 and 118. FLASH FLOOD...GAUGE INDICATED
Effective: 2022-07-17 16:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Essex; Richmond; Westmoreland The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Richmond County in east central Virginia Northwestern Westmoreland County in east central Virginia Northwestern Essex County in east central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 452 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Loretto, or near Champlain, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Leedstown and Newland around 500 PM EDT. Montross around 510 PM EDT. Colonial Beach around 525 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Lerty, Currioman Landing, Hustle, Potomac Beach, Oak Grove, Singerly, Peeds, Foneswood, Chance and Stratford Hall. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-19 17:17:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-19 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Baker; Nassau FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, including the following counties, in northeast Florida, Baker and Nassau. In southeast Georgia, Charlton. * WHEN...Until 715 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 516 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. - Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northwestern Baker, West Central Nassau and Southeastern Charlton Counties - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Effective: 2022-07-19 13:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is possible with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mono Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mono, Churchill, Mineral, Storey, southern Washoe, Pershing, Douglas and Lyon Counties through 345 PM PDT At 208 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 20 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Also expect periods of brief heavy rainfall with some of these storms. Locations impacted include Fallon, Lovelock, Bodie, Chalfant, Crowley Lake, Benton, Pyramid Lake, Bridgeport, Lahontan Reservoir, Toms Place, Mono Lake, Fernley, Hawthorne, Yerington, Virginia Peak, Middlegate, Wellington, Silver Springs, Derby Dam and Smith. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-20 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-20 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Alfalfa; Blaine; Caddo; Canadian; Garfield; Grant; Greer; Harmon; Jackson; Kay; Kingfisher; Kiowa; Major; Noble EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 111. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 106 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Effective: 2022-07-18 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fairfield; Litchfield SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 473 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS CT . CONNECTICUT COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE FAIRFIELD LITCHFIELD
Effective: 2022-07-18 14:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-18 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: City of Winchester; Clarke; Frederick A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM EDT FOR EAST CENTRAL FREDERICK AND NORTHWESTERN CLARKE COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA...SOUTHWESTERN JEFFERSON AND SOUTH CENTRAL BERKELEY COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA AND THE CITY OF WINCHESTER At 216 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Winchester, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Winchester, Millwood Pike, Berryville, Inwood, Middleway, Brucetown, Greenwood, Cedar Grove, Gaylord, Clear Brook, Ridgeway, Bunker Hill, Stephenson, Wadesville, Summit Point, Cedar Hill, Albin and Stringtown. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Effective: 2022-07-19 16:11:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-19 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Clay EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, southeast and southern Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Effective: 2022-07-17 19:46:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING Winds will gradually weaken into the evening hours.
Effective: 2022-07-18 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-19 15:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is expected. The hot temperatures will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1. Target Area: Southwest Phillips HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...High temperatures today 90 to 100. West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 65 mph late this afternoon, tonight, and Tuesday morning. * WHERE...Southwest Phillips County. * WHEN...Through this afternoon for the heat. For the strong winds, starting at 3 pm today and continuing through 3 pm Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
Effective: 2022-07-18 13:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Orange County Coastal; San Diego County Coastal Areas BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT THURSDAY * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 5 to 7 feet with sets to 8 feet. For the Beach Hazards Statement, breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet with local sets to 7 feet. * WHERE...San Diego County Coastal Areas and Orange County Coastal Areas. Highest surf on exposed southwest facing beaches. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 8 AM PDT Thursday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Surf and strong rip currents will create dangerous swimming conditions. Localized beach erosion will also be possible. * ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...A long period south southwest swell will generate high surf along southwest facing beaches Tuesday and Wednesday. An additional south swell will maintain high surf along south facing beaches into Thursday, mainly for far northern San Diego County into Orange County.
Effective: 2022-07-17 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-17 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Elko The National Weather Service in Elko Nevada has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Central Elko County in northeastern Nevada * Until 245 PM PDT. * At 159 PM PDT, a dust channel was near Elko, moving north at 15 mph. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. The dust will be over I-80 from west of Elko to Deeth, including Lamoille Highway from Lamoille to Elko. Locations impacted include Elko, Spring Creek and Lamoille Summit. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.
