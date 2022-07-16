Missing Wyoming woman found safe

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say a Wyoming woman who was reported missing Saturday morning has been reunited with family.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety said that Betty Joe Jones, 72, was missing since 11:15 a.m. Saturday. She was believed to be on foot because her vehicle is parked in her driveway, located on Copley Street SW near Charlesgate Avenue SW.

Jones was described as a Black, female, 5 foot 6 inches, 90 pounds, brown eyes and wears glasses. KDPS said it’s unknown what clothes she was wearing when she went missing, but she is known to wear a head scarf similar to the one in her photo.

She has onset dementia and her family was concerned for her wellbeing, police said.

Police released a statement shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday, announcing that Jones had been found safe and has be reunited with her family.

