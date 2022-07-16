ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

New York Man Arrested for Delaware Bank Robbery

By Jeff Jones
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
WILMINGTON, DE (PRESS RELEASE) – Delaware State Police have arrested Calvin Samuels, 39, of...

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reaches Americans coast to coast.

