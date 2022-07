The Wood Brothers confirmed details of their Fall Tour 2022. The seven-show run takes place in the Southeast and Northeast this September and October. The Wood Brothers – guitarist Oliver Wood, bassist Chris Wood and percussionist Jano Rix – are at work on a new studio album, expected to be released in 2023. The band will initiate their Fall Tour 2022 with a concert on September 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The excursion then heads to Arnoldsville, Georgia on October 1, followed by a stop in Wilmington, North Carolina on October 2.

