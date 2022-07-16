Suspect Arrested for Two North Bergen Armed Robberies

NEWARK, N.J. -- Four teenagers were injured in a shooting in Newark on Sunday.It happened just before 7:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Broadway.Newark officials say two 14-year-olds were grazed and are in stable condition.A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old were also injured. Details on their injuries were not provided, but the 15-year-old is reportedly in critical condition while the 17-year-old is stable.The investigation is ongoing.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO