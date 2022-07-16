ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Friday Night Lights’: Here’s How You Can Watch Episodes of the Classic Show

By Megan Molseed
 3 days ago
Friday Night Lights hit NBC airwaves in 2006 and it became an instant hit. The series is based on both the H.G. Bissinger novel and the 2004 film that was inspired by the book. The series centers around high school football coach Eric Taylor (Kyle Chandler) and his family including his wife Tami who is portrayed by Connie Britton. Chandler’s coach Taylor runs the high school football program in the fictional town of Dillon, Texas.

This hit TV drama series may have left the NBC airwaves in the winter of 2011, but it has remained a fan favorite over the last decade. Now, we are exploring where viewers can catch up on episodes of the popular award-winning series.

How To Catch Episodes Of The NBC Drama Series Friday Night Lights

The popular Kyle Chandler drama series Friday Night Lights may have left NBC’s primetime lineup in 2011 but NBC remains the place to view episodes of the popular series. The show’s entire catalog is available on the network’s streaming service Peacock.

Fans can relive the football drama from start to finish on the streaming channel. Cheering on the Panthers right along with the show’s popular characters as they face their own drama.

Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton Offer Each Other Unending Support Both On and Off Camera

During Friday Night Lights’ five-season run, the series landed 13 Emmy Award nominations. These mentions include a nomination in the Outstanding Casting for A Drama category in 2007 and a mention for Chandler for the Outstanding Lead for a Drama Series category in 2011. Connie Britton received recognition with nominations for the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category both in 2010 and 2011.

These Emmy nods were of little surprise to any fan of the popular prime-time series. Much of the series’s draw has to do with the unwavering bond Chandler’s Coach Taylor and Briton’s Tami share. This, Chandler notes, is because he and Britton focused on approaching obstacles the way “married couples really do.”

“It was going to be a regular marriage with two people who were dedicated to each other and loved one another,” Chandler relates during a conversation with EW.

“That gave Connie and I the ability to do what married couples really do,” the Friday Night Lights star explains.

“Which is when big, big, big things happen, people come together and stand with each other,” he adds. “They work their way through it however it happens.”

“We have often said that we both felt that if we fell backward the other would catch us,” Connie Britton says of the on-screen marriage.

“In doing that, we were able to relay that level of trust into the relationship as actors,” she adds.

Community Policy