ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central City, KY

Man tells police he has COVID, coughs in officer’s face

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GoCRR_0giA96ei00

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (WEHT) — A felony shoplifting investigation led to an assault-related arrest Friday in Muhlenberg County.

The Central City Police Department says they were assisting other agencies in the investigation when they pulled over a Nissan. Police believed a man of interest was in the vehicle. After pulling over the Nissan, officers say they detained a male subject.

Man arrested with duffle bag of drugs and stolen gun

Police say he told them that he had COVID, then coughed into the face of one of the officers. The police department shared on social media that both the suspect and officer are well. They say the suspect was medically cleared at an area hospital before being incarcerated.

The man was charged with Assault 3rd Degree – Communicable Bodily Fluid at the Muhlenberg County Detention Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

POLICE: Meth found at the feet of 8-year-old passenger

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — Police said a 56-year-old Providence woman is behind bars after she drove around with meth and a child in the car. According to the Providence Police Department, authorities pulled over a vehicle on Nisbit Street around 2 p.m. on Friday. The Providence Police Chief on scene said a license check revealed […]
PROVIDENCE, KY
14news.com

Man arrested, accused of firing several shots at victim

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after officers say he fired shots at a victim’s car. Police were called to the area of Culver and Riverside Drive Sunday afternoon for a shots fired report. Officers met with the victim at a gas station in the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson man arrested on several drug-related charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man has been arrested on several drug-related charges, including trafficking. On July 14, officers found 46-year-old Michael Rittenberry in the 1100 bock of Barret Blvd. He was wanted on multiple arrest warrants. After searching Rittenberry’s vehicle, officers say they found methamphetamine and evidence of...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Police search LST-325 for shooting suspect

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville police are searching for a suspect in an early morning shooting. The shooting happened just before 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 200 block of South Fulton Avenue. Our crew on the scene says it appears the victim may have been on a bicycle when they were shot. That person was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muhlenberg County, KY
Crime & Safety
Central City, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Central City, KY
Local
Kentucky Coronavirus
County
Muhlenberg County, KY
whopam.com

HPD investigating assault with knife

Hopkinsville police are investigating an assault with a knife from Sunday afternoon on Canton Street. The 25-year old male victim was taken to Jennie Stuart Medical Center with a severe laceration after he was cut by a person he knew near the intersection of Canton and Country Club Lane a few minutes before 4 p.m., according to the report.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
14news.com

Authorities in Madisonville seize 150 pounds of pot

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Madisonville Police/Hopkins County Vice/Narcotics Unit say they have been investigating a major distributor of Marijuana for more than a month. They say they had information that a shipment would be coming to Hopkins County, so they set up operations to intercept it. That...
MADISONVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Covid#Assault 3rd Degree#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Driver arrested after hitting two homes in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police said one person was arrested Sunday night after they ran a car into two homes and a telephone pole. According to the Evansville Police Department, officers were sent to the area of Franklin and Governor Street around 7:18 p.m. When they arrived, they found damage to two separate homes. Police […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Henderson Police identify suspect in fatal motorcycle crash

Henderson Police have identified a man wanted in connection to leaving the scene of a crash that killed a motorcyclist. HPD is looking for 52-year-old Barry Harper in connection to an accident that took place before 8AM on Friday, July 15th. The crash involved a Dodge van and a motorcycle at the intersection of KY 425 and Old Corydon Road.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Child within “arm’s reach” of drugs in feces filled home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department made two arrests after they claim a child was found in a drug filled home with floors covered in feces. Police say they pulled over a motorcycle Friday after spotting it with no visible license plate. The rider, Nathan Dillon, reportedly had a suspended drivers license and was unable to provide proof of insurance. Dillion was detained and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Officers say they received a search warrant for Dillon’s home after the arrest.
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Nissan
wevv.com

Elizabeth Fox-Doerr appears in court Monday morning

The widow of a former Evansville firefighter appeared in court Monday morning. Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, widow of Robert Doerr, appeared in Vanderburgh Superior Court on two counts of perjury. She entered into a Not Guilty Plea. Robert Doerr was shot and killed in front of his home back in 2019. Fox-Doerr...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Police: Man assaulted after women fail to pay for nails

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police are investigating after they say a victim was assaulted when three women refused to pay for their nails. Officers were called to the area of 121 North Burkhardt Road Friday afternoon for a theft report. The victim there told officers that three women got...
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Henderson Teen In Critical Condition

Henderson County deputies were called to the vicinity of Green River Road and Tillman Bethel Road about 4:30 Sunday morning where they found three juveniles involved in a wreck. Investigation showed a male was driving the truck, while two girls were riding in the bed. The truck apparently went off...
EVANSVILLE, IN
whopam.com

Man arrested after hit and run crash into utility pole

A man was arrested early Monday morning after he crashed into a utility pole on Harrison Street in Hopkinsville and then fled the scene. Hopkinsville police say 26-year old Tyler Brinkerhoff of Hopkinsville left the scene after crashing into and splitting the pole in front of Pennyrile Electric a little before 3:30 a.m.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
wkdzradio.com

Hopkinsville Man Charged With Possession Of Drugs

A Hopkinsville man was charged with possession of drugs after a report of a suspicious subject on East 21st Street in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say 38-year-old Wilford Smith was found kicking a door to a home and was under the influence of some kind of substance. After he...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Man arrested after high speed crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is facing several charges after police say he caused a crash Saturday afternoon that left one person hospitalized. The Evansville Police Department arrested 29-year-old Dylan C. Anderson at the scene of the crash in the area of Bellemeade and Evans Avenue. Around 3:55 Saturday afternoon, dispatch reported that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy