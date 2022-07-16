ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stranger Things - Season 4 Review

By Justyna Kubica
Cover picture for the articleI love this show. Definitely one of my all-time favorites and this might just be its best season for me. Nothing is perfect. I've never seen a TV show or a movie, or read a book that didn't have any flaws. The entertainment is always subjective. Something can be loved or...

In the Dark - Episode 4.0...

MORGAN KRANTZ DIRECTS - Murphy (Perry Mattfeld) follows through on the deal she made and finds herself partnered up with someone who she'd rather not have to spend time with. Meanwhile, Max (Casey Deidrich) is left reeling after the mess he made during Murphy's trial. Morgan Krantz directed the episode written Amy Turner & Anna Fisher (#406). Original airdate 07/25/2022.
Blood and Treasure - Season 2 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 2 of Blood and Treasure has started airing on Paramount+. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions...
Roswell, New Mexico — Kiss From a Rose — Review

Roswell, New Mexico is seven episodes away from existing in the past tense, and over the course of four seasons, the people in charge have learned nothing. The show has consistently acted like it has 31 episodes instead of 13. It wastes all its episodes setting up the season, rushing the ending, and forgetting that the middle matters. And the setup eats up most of the episode count, packing them with bits and pieces of “mystery” that they then attempt to weave together in the final three episodes. It doesn’t work. It’s never worked. Alex channeling T.S. Eliot, in season one, foretold season four — “not with a bang but a whimper..” With that said, I’m going to channel my inner Charlie Bucket and cheer up, so let’s get to it.
Surfside Girls - First Look Promo

Sam and Jade are on the hunt to find hidden treasure in the town of Surfside – but they may have to stop trouble before it washes ashore. Based on the best-selling graphic novel series by Kim Dwinell, Surfside Girls premieres August 19 on Apple TV+
TV SERIES
Reservation Dogs - Episode 2.01 + 2.02 - Press Release

As the town recovers from the tornado aftermath, Willie Jack tries to reverse a curse. Written by Sterlin Harjo, Dallas Goldtooth and Ryan RedCorn; Directed by Sterlin Harjo. Elora and Jackie's road trip takes a turn for the worse. Written by Sterlin Harjo, Dallas Goldtooth and Ryan RedCorn; Directed by Sterlin Harjo.
Big Sky - Season 3 - J. Anthony Pena Upped to Series Regular; Luke Mitchell, Henry Ian Cusick and More Join Cast

Fans can expect to see more of Deputy Mo Poppernak in the upcoming third season of ABC’s Big Sky. J. Anthony Pena, who heavily recurred as the character in Season 2, has been promoted to series regular for the upcoming third season. Additionally, Luke Mitchell (Blindspot), Seth Gabel (Salem), Henry Ian Cusick (Lost), Anirudh Pisharody (9-1-1) and Madalyn Horcher (Gracepoint) have joined the cast in recurring roles.
Fellow Travelers - Jelani Alladin, Noah J. Ricketts & Linus Roache Join Cast

Jelani Alladin (The Walking Dead: World Beyond), Noah J. Ricketts (American Gods) and Linus Roache (Batman Begins) have been cast opposite Matt Bomer, Jonathan Bailey and Allison Williams in Showtime’s limited series Fellow Travelers. Alladin will play Marcus Hooks, who comes from a D.C.-based middle-class family and is a...
2022 Character Cup - Nominations

With the Favorite Episode crowned (congrats This Is Us!), it’s time to start the 2022 Character Cup. Woooo hooo! This is my favorite part of the summer hiatus and I hope you’ll join me, cheering on your favorite characters and talking TV. Well-written, well-acted characters can transport us to new worlds, inspire us with new experiences, and help us understand new perspectives, coming alive until we care about them almost like real people. The Character Cup highlights and honors all those characters. So reflect back on all those characters you just can’t forget, from those whose shows have long ended to those still on the air. It’s nomination time!
The Buccaneers - Christina Hendricks To Star in AppleTV Series

Christina Hendricks will play Mrs. St. George in a series adaptation of Edith Wharton’s unfinished final novel The Buccaneers. The Good Girls star and six-time Mad Men Emmy nominee joins buccaneers Kristine Froseth, Alisha Boe, Josie Totah, Aubri Ibrag, Imogen Waterhouse and Mia Threapleton in the Apple TV+ drama series.
Koala Man - Hugh Jackman Joins ‘Animated Series

Harold Hill, er Hugh Jackman, has lined up a new gig: he’ll voice Big Greg in the upcoming Hulu Original animated comedy series Koala Man. The comedy is about a middle-aged dad named Kevin and his not-so-secret identity, whose only superpower is a burning passion for following rules and snuffing out petty crime in the Australian suburban town of Dapto. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.
The Associated Press

Netflix Q2 subscriber loss widens, but not as much as feared

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Netflix shed almost 1 million subscribers during the spring amid tougher competition and soaring inflation that’s squeezing household budgets, heightening the urgency behind the video streaming service’s effort to launch a cheaper option with commercial interruptions. The April-June contraction of 970,000 accounts, announced Tuesday as part of Netflix’s second-quarter earnings report, is by far the largest quarterly subscriber loss in the company’s 25-year history. It could have been far worse, though, considering Netflix management released an April forecast calling for a loss of 2 million subscribers during the second quarter. Netflix was probably spared from deeper losses by the ongoing popularity of “Stranger Things,” its science fiction/horror series that debuted in 2016. Following the release of the series’ fourth season in late May, Netflix said, viewers watched a total of 1.3 billion hours of it over the next four weeks — more than any other English-language series in the service’s history. The less severe loss in subscribers, combined with an outlook calling for a return to growth in the July-September period. helped lift Netflix’s battered stock by 7% in extended trading after the numbers came out.
MARKETS
Distractify

Footage Showing a Sesame Place Actor Ignoring Two Black Children Has Sparked Outrage Online

It goes without saying that when parents brings their children to an amusement park, they're expecting to give them a fun, memorable experience. However, a mother who brought her two children to Sesame Place Philadelphia is claiming that the youngsters were shunned by Sesame Street character Rosita while all of the surrounding children weren't, something she sees as a blatant act of racism.
TV & VIDEOS
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Smoke Weed and Watch Movies in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Raise your hand if you want a dab!” Hands shot up for a free hit of cannabis concentrate on the Montalbán Theatre’s rooftop in Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Other people smoked joints and ate edibles as they made the rounds at weed brands’ booths, ordered gourmet sandwiches, and swayed along to a DJ’s reggae remixes. At long last: a movie theater where you can smoke weed! Any cinephile stoner will tell you cannabis and cinema is a combination on the level of peanut butter and jelly. Jokes are funnier,...

