4 nabbed with drugs during traffic stops at NC coast, police say

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Two women and two men were busted for drugs earlier this week in two separate traffic stops in Wilmington, according to police.

The first incident happened Wednesday around 1:10 a.m. when Wilmington police stopped a car in the 2600 block of Independence Boulevard, according to a news release from the Wilmington police department.

“During the search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun and drug paraphernalia,” the news release said.

Police said they also found 1.31 grams of cocaine, 1.93 grams of mushrooms, and .5 grams of meth.

Lanielle Murrell Photo from Wilmington police

The driver, Michael Easter, 46, was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, parole violation, and fictitious registration plate, the news release said.

The passenger, Lanielle Murrell, 27, was charged with possession of methamphetamine and hallucinogenic mushrooms.

Murrell was given a $4,000 secured bond while Easter was held without bond in the New Hanover County Detention Center.

Two more people were arrested in a similar bust Thursday night, Wilmington police said.

The incident happened around 10:45 p.m. when police stopped a car in the 4600 block of Market Street.

“During the search of the vehicle, officers found a handgun and 20 gm of crystal meth. In addition, crack pipes … Xanax, and two more bags of methamphetamine were discovered,” a news release from Wilmington police said.

The car’s driver, Laura Burns, 32, was charged with possession of schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, fictitious registration, and no operator’s license, police said.

James Christianson, 38, the passenger was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II, possession schedule II, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was held without bond.

Burns was given a $1,500 secured bond.