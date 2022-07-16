ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The ”Good Morning Snapchat” Is How Tons of People Keep Their Streaks Going With Friends

Distractify
Distractify
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Snapchat's filled with a ton of nifty little features to keep folks occupied on the application. What started off as a way for folks to send nudes and illicit messages with one another has blossomed into its own social media platform where folks can watch friend's stories, short-form repetitive video clips...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Man shares travel hack for keeping the plane seat next to yours empty

A TikTok traveller has gone viral with his clever - but oh so simple - tip for getting more room to yourself on a plane. Mike Davis posted a video captioned “How to keep seats open next to you on a flight” on Wednesday - and has already gained 2.2 million views and 175,000 likes with his ingenuity.In the video, Mr Davis shows himself sitting in an aisle seat of a row of three on a plane, as other passengers board.To keep the empty seat beside him free, he stares every boarding passenger right in the eye while patting the...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#The Streak#Smart Phone#Tiktok
Hypebae

WTF Is A Singles Tribe?

The pandemic changed the way people interact in all aspects of life — especially in regards to sex and dating. It seems to have sorted people into one of two categories: becoming obsessed with finding forever love or choosing to be consciously single. We also can’t forget the overall lack of sex our society is having. So much so, that experts believe we’re in a sex recession. If your M.O. is shifting too, it might be time to consider creating your very own singles tribe.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Google
Distractify

Jim Carrey Fans Worried After Seeing Online Ads About His "Heartbreaking Passing" — What's Going On?

Another day, another celebrity hoax, we suppose? It seems that every few months, the internet trolls get a little bored and decide to make up some terribly inaccurate information about a celeb. Naturally, it goes viral, and even though the claim is usually lacking substantial evidence and makes absolutely no sense, people somehow believe it. And then they send the post to their friends and share the news on Twitter and fuel this falsehood even more. Make. It. Stop.
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

How to stop spam calls in 3 easy steps

The frequency with which spam calls bombard smartphone owners can be one of the most truly maddening things about possessing a handset. From the inane ploys to try and trick you — an Obamacare offer! Your car’s warranty is about to expire! Don’t you want to hear about a great home refinance offer? — to the spoofing of legitimate local numbers, the deluge of calls seems like it’s never-ending.
CELL PHONES
whowhatwear

This Once Outdated Handbag Trend Is Back—34 Finds I Am Madly in Love With

Season after season, there's always a trend that manages to come back into the fray and surprise us. Such is the case with the return of one specific handbag trend: fringe bags. For context, fringe was a standout trend in spring/summer 2022 collections. Fringe played a dominant role in collections from Alaïa and Proenza Schouler, as they sent dresses with car wash–like fringe down the runway. Of course, donning a head-to-toe fringe look isn't for everyone, so the next best thing is fringe bags. What's great about the return of this formerly outdated handbag trend is that it's the easiest way to ease yourself back into the idea of wearing fringe. Additionally, newer iterations of this trend are far posher than their predecessors. (Think of the cliché boho-inspired fringe bags that dominated the mid-2000s.) The recent iterations focus on unconventional materials, shapes, and colors to create truly one-of-a-kind pieces.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
TheStreet

Disney Theme Parks Crack Down on Dress Code (Blame TikTok?)

While every theme park visit offers numerous delights, one of the ones fans seem to have a true affinity for is dressing up. It's typical for Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report parkgoers, for instance, to arrive wearing headbands with sequined Mickey or Minnie ears. Another popular form of self decor is to wear a lanyard, which people enjoy decorating with the park's large collection of commemorative enamel pins.
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

I Put a Ball of Aluminum Foil in My Dishwasher and What Happened Next Was Incredible

Say what you will about social media (and, trust me, I have just as much to say as anyone), but it’s surprising how many cleaning and organizing tips and tricks I’ve learned from TikTok and Instagram. Whether its a powdered Tide and hot water concoction for cleaning just about everything, or organizing hacks for better storage, these platforms are full of inspiration. Just when you think you’ve learned it all, something new comes up in your feed.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
160K+
Followers
24K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy