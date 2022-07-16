ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia abortion law challenge now focused on 'personhood'

By By KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press
 3 days ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Lawyers for the state of Georgia urged a federal appeals court to allow the state's 2019 abortion law to take effect now that the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

Because the groups challenging Georgia's law relied on that precedent, they "now have no case," lawyers for the state wrote in a brief submitted Friday to the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

Lawyers for the groups challenging the law acknowledged that the Supreme Court ruling allows Georgia's abortion ban to take effect.

But they argued that a personhood provision in the law is unconstitutionally vague and should remain blocked.

hotnewhiphop.com

Texas Enforces Ancient Abortion Law After Roe V. Wade Decision

On June 24, the Supreme Court of the United States overturned Roe v. Wade in a landmark decision, revoking women of the nearly 50-year-old right to choose. The decision has garnered emotional reactions on both sides of the debate, and now many states are left in turmoil, scrambling to either cement abortions as state law or to outlaw the practice altogether.
bloomberglaw.com

South Carolina’s Six-Week Abortion Law Invalid, Lawsuit Says (1)

Two abortion provides sued South Carolina in state court seeking a declaration that a law banning abortions after about six weeks violates the state’s constitution. This is the latest in a series of lawsuits that have been filed to stop abortion restrictions under state constitutions after the US Supreme Court declared on June 24 that there’s no federal constitutional right to abortion. Providers have won temporary orders blocking the laws in several states, including Louisiana, Ohio, and Kentucky.
Salon

Brett Kavanaugh voted to reverse Roe v. Wade, but is fine with people traveling for abortions

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. When the U.S. Supreme Court announced its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization on Friday, June 24, one of the six GOP-appointed justices who had voted to overturn Roe v. Wade was Donald Trump appointee Justice Brett Kavanaugh — who, contrary to the claims of Sen. Susan Collins in 2018, clearly did not consider Roe "settled law." Individual states, under the Dobbs ruling, are now free to outlaw abortion.
MSNBC

We need to call abortion bans what they are: Slavery

The debate over abortion is plagued by euphemisms that favor the anti-abortion movement. The most obvious example of this is the term “pro-life,” the nonsensical term anti-abortion activists have adopted to sanitize their stance against bodily autonomy. But today, with abortion rights being rescinded across the country, it’s more important than ever that we call restrictions on this vital procedure what they actually are: slavery.
Business Insider

House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024

Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: How gestational age plays a role in abortion laws

The abortion bans taking effect after the nation's highest court overturned Roe v. Wade vary greatly in how they define when a pregnancy can be ended.Some laws prohibit abortion at the point of the “first detectable heartbeat" while others restrict abortion at 15, 22 or 24 weeks of pregnancy. This means determining how far along someone is in pregnancy — gestational age — has become more important, because there is a smaller window of time to secure the procedure in about half of the states in the U.S.Here's a look at how gestational age is determined and how states...
International Business Times

US Doctors Embroiled In Sudden Legal Uncertainty Over Abortions

Days after the US state of Ohio banned abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, doctor Mae Winchester had a patient who needed to terminate her pregnancy to save her life. Her patient, who was 19 weeks pregnant, asked if "legally she was going to be OK and if legally...
