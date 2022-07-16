Sedalia man seriously injured in traffic accident near Warrensburg

A teenage female had to be flown from the scene of an accident in Pettis County on Monday, July 18. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 15-year-old girl, of Sedalia, stood up while a 2006 Yamaha was in motion and fell off the vehicle. The...
MARSHALL, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs man was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 20 at 2:30 p.m. west of Marshall in Saline county. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Steven Vickrey, 64, of Sweet Springs was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion on Highway 20 when it traveled off the south side of the road and hit a driveway, becoming airborne and overturning.
An elderly Benton County man is seriously injured when wrecks his truck east of Warsaw. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Gary Brown, 79, of Edwards, was driving on Highway 7 Monday evening when he ran off the side of the road and hit a utility pole. Brown was flown...
One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening. Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The collision also involved 19-year-old...
Two people suffer moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says the crash happened Sunday evening on Route C at Southwest Boulevard. Police say Winston Edwards, 32, of Jefferson City, failed to stop for a red light and drove into the path of a pickup truck driven by Steven Bergstrom, 28 of Jefferson City. The vehicles collided, and Bergstrom’s truck overturned onto its side. Edwards’ car also overturned and hit a third driver, Amber Brondel, 38, of Jefferson City. Edwards’ vehicle then ran off the road and hit a curb.
Three people are killed in a two-car crash in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Henrichsen, 38, of Ladonnia, was driving on Highway 22 near Ashland Saturday morning when she crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming car driven by Miasja Galloway-Murphy, 20, of Fulton. Galloway-Murphy’s car then ran off the side of the road.
A Richmond man was left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle rollover crash. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Richmond resident Daniel T. Mitchell was driving a 1999 Ford F250 southbound on Missouri Route 131 at Mulberry Road in Lafayette County when he failed to negotiate a curve and his truck went off the left side of the roadway.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol issues a blue alert, after a law enforcement officer is shot in North Kansas City. A blue alert is issued when an officer is killed or seriously injured in the line of duty. The Patrol put out the alert at 11:13 this morning. Troopers say...
A Smithville man is facing multiple charges including driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender after his arrest early Sunday morning in Ray County. According to the Highway Patrol arrest report 31-year-old Smithville resident Ryan S. Grun was arrested at 12:31 A.M. Sunday for driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender, a misdemeanor warrant from Ray COunty for speeding, failing to drive on the right half of a roadway resulting in a crash and leaving the scene of an accident.
Four arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol are in the report for the area over the weekend. Sunday at about 2:25 am in Clay County, Troopers arrested 30-year-old Russell L Prescott of Jamesport for alleged DWI and a lane violation. He was processed and released. Saturday at about 1:30 am...
HALLSVILLE, Mo. (KMIZ) On Saturday at 9:07 p.m., Hallsville police pulled over a red Chevrolet Cobalt in the parking lot of Tribble Park. Police say, Justin Martin, 24, of Columbia, was driving and got out of the vehicle and ran through the park and a resident’s yard before getting away.
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of July 16th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Blue Jay Boulevard in Sedalia for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. After investigation, Tracy Myles, 27, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Myles was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree. There was no bond information in the report.
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.
A Sedalia man had to be flown from the scene of a rollover traffic crash in Johnson County on Friday, July 15. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as eastbound vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Alejandro Salazar-Padilla traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers responded to the 900 block of South New York Avenue in reference to a physical domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with all parties. Officers determined the male suspect to be the primary physical aggressor. Ciro Morales-Obregon, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash that occurred while exiting the Interstate 435 in Lenexa, Kansas. Skylor Jo Brummer, 35, was driving a Honda CBR1000R motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. While exiting I-435 to Lackman Road, the motorcycle went off...
