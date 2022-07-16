ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia man seriously injured in traffic accident near Warrensburg

By Leslie Taylor
 3 days ago

A Pettis County man is seriously injured when he wrecks his car about...

TEEN FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ACCIDENT IN PETTIS COUNTY

A teenage female had to be flown from the scene of an accident in Pettis County on Monday, July 18. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the 15-year-old girl, of Sedalia, stood up while a 2006 Yamaha was in motion and fell off the vehicle. The...
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Sweet Springs man seriously injured in Saline County wreck

MARSHALL, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs man was seriously injured after a crash on Highway 20 at 2:30 p.m. west of Marshall in Saline county. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Steven Vickrey, 64, of Sweet Springs was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion on Highway 20 when it traveled off the south side of the road and hit a driveway, becoming airborne and overturning.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Saline County man seriously injured in crash near Blackburn

A Saline County man is seriously injured in a one-car crash near Blackburn. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Steven Vickrey, 64, was driving on Highway 20 Monday afternoon when his car ran off the side of the road and hit a private driveway. The car then became airborne, overturned, and came to a rest on its roof.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
Cameron teen involved in boating crash at Lake of the Ozarks

One person was injured when two Yamaha wave runners collided at the Linn Creek Cove in Camden County at the Lake of the Ozarks early Monday evening. Twenty-year-old Emme Thompson of Sunrise Beach received serious injuries and was taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital. The collision also involved 19-year-old...
CAMERON, MO
Two people injured in three-vehicle crash in Jefferson City

Two people suffer moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Jefferson City. The Jefferson City Police Department says the crash happened Sunday evening on Route C at Southwest Boulevard. Police say Winston Edwards, 32, of Jefferson City, failed to stop for a red light and drove into the path of a pickup truck driven by Steven Bergstrom, 28 of Jefferson City. The vehicles collided, and Bergstrom’s truck overturned onto its side. Edwards’ car also overturned and hit a third driver, Amber Brondel, 38, of Jefferson City. Edwards’ vehicle then ran off the road and hit a curb.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
Three people killed in Boone County crash

Three people are killed in a two-car crash in Boone County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Amy Henrichsen, 38, of Ladonnia, was driving on Highway 22 near Ashland Saturday morning when she crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming car driven by Miasja Galloway-Murphy, 20, of Fulton. Galloway-Murphy’s car then ran off the side of the road.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Richmond Man Left With Serious Injures In One Vehicle Crash

A Richmond man was left with serious injuries after a one-vehicle rollover crash. According to the accident report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, 28-year-old Richmond resident Daniel T. Mitchell was driving a 1999 Ford F250 southbound on Missouri Route 131 at Mulberry Road in Lafayette County when he failed to negotiate a curve and his truck went off the left side of the roadway.
RICHMOND, MO
Weekend Arrests By The Missouri Highway Patrol

Four arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol are in the report for the area over the weekend. Sunday at about 2:25 am in Clay County, Troopers arrested 30-year-old Russell L Prescott of Jamesport for alleged DWI and a lane violation. He was processed and released. Saturday at about 1:30 am...
MISSOURI STATE
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports For July 19, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. On the night of July 16th, Pettis County Deputies responded to the 6200 block of Blue Jay Boulevard in Sedalia for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. After investigation, Tracy Myles, 27, of Sedalia, was placed under arrest. Myles was transported to the Pettis County Jail, where he was placed on a 24 hour hold pending formal charges of Domestic Assault in the 2nd Degree and Kidnapping in the 2nd Degree. There was no bond information in the report.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
Hallsville Police search for Columbia man who fled traffic stop

Police are searching for a Columbia man accused of fleeing from a traffic stop in Hallsville. The Hallsville Police Department says they stopped a driver, identified as Justin Martin, 24, at Tribble Park on Saturday. Police say Martin got out of the car and ran off on foot. He has not been caught.
HALLSVILLE, MO
Missing Missouri attorney found dead

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. – Osage Beach Attorney Brian Byrd has been found dead on Monday, July 18, after he was missing for about 8 days. His black Lexus was found at Lake Regional Hospital and Byrd’s body was found in the backseat of the car by detectives from the Camden County Sheriff’s Office and the Osage Beach Police Department.
OSAGE BEACH, MO
SEDALIA MAN FLOWN FROM SCENE OF ROLLOVER TRAFFIC CRASH

A Sedalia man had to be flown from the scene of a rollover traffic crash in Johnson County on Friday, July 15. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred as eastbound vehicle, driven by 27-year-old Alejandro Salazar-Padilla traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch, overturned and struck a tree.
SEDALIA, MO
Sedalia Police Reports For July 18, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers responded to the 900 block of South New York Avenue in reference to a physical domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with all parties. Officers determined the male suspect to be the primary physical aggressor. Ciro Morales-Obregon, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold.
SEDALIA, MO
Lawrence man dies in motorcycle crash in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Lawrence man died Saturday in a single-vehicle crash that occurred while exiting the Interstate 435 in Lenexa, Kansas. Skylor Jo Brummer, 35, was driving a Honda CBR1000R motorcycle at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. While exiting I-435 to Lackman Road, the motorcycle went off...
LENEXA, KS

