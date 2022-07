A hit-and-run suspect is locked up in Dallas where a woman was killed along the shoulder of Spur 408 near Mountain Creek Parkway over the weekend. Late Saturday night, police say the woman's car was disabled and she was standing nearby while two men were helping her. Out of nowhere, a vehicle veered onto the shoulder and struck the woman and one of the Good Samaritans.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO